Hooke & MacDonald retain title at Irish Times SCSI tennis tournament

Hooke & MacDonald were in impressive form at Donnybrook Lawn Tennis Club last Thursday, securing victory for a second year in a row at the annual Irish Times/Society of Chartered Surveyors (SCSI) Tennis Tournament.

Now in its 34th year, the popular event has seen the great and good of the property world annually donning their tennis whites for the hotly contested title. Sixteen teams composed of doubles men’s and women’s drawn from the ranks of Ireland’s foremost agents, surveyors and other property professionals gathered for last Thursday’s event

The competition proved to be intense and the standard of play was very high as the teams battled it out for the coveted trophy. Defending champions and veterans of the competition Hooke & MacDonald made it through to the final after seeing off the Irish Times team in a closely fought semifinal. There they faced and overcame tournament newcomers Exyte in what proved to be a highly competitive contest.

Other teams represented on the court were Savills, Hunters, Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty, Sherry FitzGerald, MyHome, CBRE, BNP Paribas Real Estate, the SCSI and MFO.

Commenting on her company’s impressive competition debut, Exyte team captain Bernadette Morrissey said: “Given that it was our first year to be involved, it was the cherry on top of a great day to make it to the final. Hooke & MacDonald were super competitors to play against in the final. Participating in the event allowed us to meet other surveyors in the industry whom we wouldn’t ordinarily cross paths with – so it was a great opportunity to network at a most enjoyable event. We’ll be back!”

Conor Steen, captain of Hooke & MacDonald’s winning team, said: “We’re delighted to have defended our title in a competition marked by consistently high-quality tennis, including a competitive final that wrapped up an enjoyable day. This year, David Cantwell, a member of the inaugural winning team with Ken MacDonald in 1989, teamed up with his daughter, Suzie Cantwell, showcasing the enduring traditions and close bonds within our industry.”