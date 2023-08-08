Four for €250,000 and under: homes in Sligo, Laois, Kildare and Carlow

Knockacullen, Dromore West, Co Sligo

This impressive detached three-bedroom home, extending to 178sq m (1,916sq ft), in Dromore West, Co Sligo, offers plenty of space and gorgeous sea views. Built in the 1950s, the property is in turnkey condition with wood-effect floors throughout and scope to incorporate a more modern interior finish. The property has a C1 Ber and is within walking distance of the village of Dromore West. As well as that, beaches at Easkey and Enniscrone, popular with surfers, are within a 15-minute drive.

The property consists of two livingrooms, a diningroom, a kitchen, a utility room and a loo on the ground floor with three bedrooms upstairs, one of which is en suite. There is a spacious shed to the rear and a paved back garden. There is also an opportunity with this property to buy the adjoining site at a cost of €30,000. This charming coastal gem is on the market through Property Partners Garrett Loftus, seeking €250,000.

17 The Willows, Forest Park, Portlaoise, Co Laois

This handsome detached three-bed bungalow in Portlaoise, Co Laois, comes to the market in excellent condition. Following a recent refurbishment, it is move-in ready and has been decorated in a tasteful, contemporary style.

This home, with a C2 Ber, offers privacy, not overlooked to the front or the rear, and has a charming front door with stained-glass windows. The entrance hall is bright with white walls and a blue and white patterned tile underfoot. The sittingroom is to the front of the house, with a bay window, and the kitchen to the rear is a great, modern space, with grey units, a breakfast bar and a dining area with a built-in bench. This rooms opens out to the large lawn of the back garden through French doors.

There are also three bedrooms, the main is en suite, and a main bathroom which is attractively decorated in black and white and has a bath with a shower head. This home is within walking distance of the town’s amenities and is on the market through Hume Auctioneers, seeking €250,000.

8 The Motte, Clane, Co Kildare

This two-bedroom apartment, extending to 69sq m (743sq ft), in Clane, Co Kildare, offers a turnkey, low-maintenance home within walking distance of the town. The property would suit someone who commutes to Dublin city, with a regular bus service from Clane Garda station arriving at Heuston Station within 45 minutes. The train station at Sallins is a 10-minute drive away and for those who prefer to drive, the motorway is within minutes from the poperty.

The C2-rated apartment sits on the first floor with a living/dining area opening on to a kitchenette; there is also a small balcony off this room, reached through double doors. There are two double bedrooms, one of which is en suite, and a bathroom with a bath. This property is for sale through June Doran properties, seeking €240,000.

30 Sherwood, Pollerton, Carlow Town, Co Carlow

This three-bedroom semi-detached house in Carlow town, extending to 106sq m (1,141sq ft), offers plenty of space at this price point, seeking €250,000 through Kehoe Auctioneers. The property has a nice lawn to the front and a driveway for off-street parking. There are two reception rooms to the front of the ground floor; one is the livingroom and one is used as a playroom but could also be an office or spare bedroom.

There is an open-plan kitchen/dining/living area to the rear of the property with French doors out to the back garden. The garden is spacious with a lawn, flower beds to the rear and a raised decking, ideal for barbecues. There are two double bedrooms and a single bedroom upstairs.