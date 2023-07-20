Escape to the country from €70,000 in Roscommon, Galway, Tipperary and more

Townhouse, Church Street, Strokestown, Co Roscommon

Church Street, Strokestown, Co Roscommon: Ber-exempt period property has been vacant for a long time.

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald P Burke

Price: €70,000

Extending to 97sq m (1,044sq ft) over three floors, this Ber-exempt period property has been vacant for a long time and is stripped to shell and core. It would suit a buyer who is eligible for the Croí Cónaithe refurbishment grant – of up to €70,000 – through the local authority. It could also benefit from SEAI grants to make the house more energy-efficient, and has lots of potential as it retains much character, with lovely old masonry walls.

Plus: Lots of character and is eligible for grants

Minus: It needs completion

Crab Apple Cottage, Bohey, Drumlish, Co Leitrim

Crab Apple Cottage, Bohey, Drumlish, Co Leitrim: has a small orchard, from which it takes its name.

Agent: REA Brady

Price: €165,000

This chocolate-box-pretty stone cottage located on the outskirts of Drumlish lies on a site of more than an acre and has a small orchard, from which it takes its name. It has one bedroom, a home office and an open-plan living/kitchen/diningroom. Having been redecorated with new windows, a solid fuel stove and front door, it retains some lovely original features such as old stone flooring and fireplace.

Plus: Charming property on an acre with your own apples

Minus: Ber of G will need to be addressed – but SEAI grants are available

Old Farm House, Anratabeg, Lanesborough, Co Roscommon

Old Farm House, Anratabeg, Lanesborough, Co Roscommon: property includes an additional cottage (with one bedroom) that requires renovation.

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald P. Burke

Price: €180,000

Lying on an acre of lawns, this two-bedroom cottage has an open-plan living, dining and kitchen area. Besides the old stone cottage, which has a wood-burning stove and feature stone fireplace, the property includes an additional cottage (with one bedroom) that requires renovation. There is, according to the auctioneer, potential to apply for the vacant property grant. It is located an eight-minute drive from Roscommon town and about an hour and a half from Dublin.

Plus: Quaint houses on lovely site

Minus: Ber of G will need to be addressed – though could benefit from the SEAI grant

The Old Presbytery, Caltra, Co Galway

The Old Presbytery, Caltra, Co Galway: retains old features such as period fireplaces.

Agent: Connaughton Auctioneers

Price: €195,000

This old presbytery has four bedrooms and extends to 189sq m (2,034sq ft). Standing on a site just under one acre, it needs upgrading, and qualifies for the Croí Cónaithe grant, according to the agent. It retains old features such as period fireplaces and could be transformed into a lovely home, convenient to Ballinasloe and Mountbellew, and it is 40km from Galway city.

Plus: Many rooms are dual aspect and the house sits on an acre

Minus: Ber of D2 will need addressing – but SEAI grants are available

67 Mardyke Street, Skibbereen, Co Cork

67 Mardyke Street, Skibbereen, Co Cork: three-bedroom townhouse has been extended and renovated.

Agent: Charles McCarthy

Price: €225,000

Located in the heart of Skibbereen, often considered the capital of west Cork, this three-bedroom townhouse has been extended and renovated in recent years. Renovations included the installation of a new kitchen, bathroom and windows, and the house has been rewired. There is a yard to the rear that has the benefit of separate side access, and the property is within easy reach of all amenities so would also suit non-drivers.

Plus: All amenities are within walking distance

Minus: Despite renovations, the Ber is E2 – though there are SEAI grants available for upgrade

Mayfly Cottage, Barnagorteeny, Oughterard, Co Galway

Mayfly Cottage, Barnagorteeny, Oughterard, Co Galway: Ber-exempt cottage dating from 1800s was formerly the washroom for Currarevagh House.

Agent: Spencer Auctioneers

Price: €347,500

Sitting on a 0.8 acre site on the popular Glann Road, this charming Ber-exempt cottage dating from the late 1800s was formerly the washroom for Currarevagh House – the Blue-Book country hotel bordering Lough Corrib. With a thatched front fascia, it has numerous roses out front that won prizes back in the 1960s. It has three bedrooms and extends to 220sq m (2,368sq ft), with solid wide-plank flooring throughout the reception rooms. To the rear is a patio and greenhouse which are accessed by pathways around the garden.

Plus: Charming house with wonderful roses

Minus: It’s a bit of drive to the shops

Urcher, Bailieborough, Co Cavan

Urcher, Bailieborough, Co Cavan: Four-bedroom house is set behind electric gates at the end of a sweeping driveway.

Agent: Fintan Cahill

Price: €575,000

Lying on a 1.1-acre site of manicured gardens, this detached house extends to a significant 260sq m (2,799sq ft). Surrounded by laurel hedging for privacy, the four-bedroom house, set behind electric gates at the end of a sweeping driveway, has two stoves, one in the lounge and one in the diningroom. It has solid-oak doors, floors, skirting and architraves. With a C3 Ber, it has an impressive conservatory with vaulted ceilings that leads to a composite deck.

Plus: Sizeable house on a generous site

Minus: It’s a drive to the shops

Marfield House & Estate, Clonmel, Co Tipperary

Marfield House & Estate, Clonmel, Co Tipperary: 'a striking feature on the landscape'.

Agent: BidX1

Price: AMV €950,000 (Auction: August 30th)

This classical Georgian mansion, built in Palladian style, has a superb setting on the river Suir and lies on more than 13 acres. It comprises 14 self-catering apartments within the house and eight chalets on the grounds. Extending to a whopping 1,450sq m (15,608sq ft), the property is described as “a striking feature on the landscape” with “many notable features” by the National Inventory of Architectural Heritage, which adds that “its grandeur... is further enhanced by the related outbuildings, fernery, garden entrance and tunnel all contributing to the setting of the house”. Most notably, it has a Turner conservatory, though it’s in need of renovation.

Plus: A magnificent property in a stunning riparian setting

Minus: It will require deep pockets to maintain – and some apartments are occupied