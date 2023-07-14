What will €560,000 buy in Spain, Denmark, France, Italy and Maynooth?

This new property in Maynooth, Co Kildare, is on the market for €560,000

Ireland: Maynooth

Set in a new development of nine houses by Carrickreagh Developments, this three-bedroom 120sq m (1,292sq ft) house at Bridge End near the centre of the thriving university town of Maynooth has an A3 Ber, thanks to high insulation and air-to-water heat pumps. It has parquet flooring and a lawned back garden.

Price: €560,000

Agent: sherryfitz.ie

A town house in Biarritz, France, is on sale for €560,000

France: Biarritz

Located just a 10-minute walk from the main beach and seven minutes from Les Halles with its gastronomy stalls, is this three-/four-bedroom town house. Extending to 83sq m (893sq ft), the property has a small balcony overlooking a courtyard to the rear. It retains period features such as exposed beams, arched windows and a large, open fireplace.

READ MORE

Price: €560,000

Agent: selectionhabitat.com

Situated in Benijofar, Spain, this villa is for sale for €569,050

Spain: Alicante

Situated in Benijofar, this three-bedroom villa is set over two floors and extends to 167sq m (1,797sq ft). With four bathrooms and a private swimming pool, the house also has electric blinds, air conditioning and impressive interiors. It is a 20-minute drive from Alicante airport while beaches are within 15 minutes by car and golf courses at La Finca and La Marquesa are a five-minute drive away.

Price: €569,050

Agent: spotblue.com

This country estate in Jutland, Denmark, is on the market for €536,229

Denmark: North Jutland

Dating from 1840, this old, country estate is surrounded by mature trees and was fully renovated and restored in 2011 – with the addition of a new kitchen in 2021. Lying on a plot of two hectares, the property has more buildings in the courtyard with four boxes in the barn, and comes with its own robotic lawnmower.

Price: DKK 3.95 million/€536,229

Agent: finn.no

This apartment in Brescia, Italy, is on the market for €550,000

Italy: Brescia

Extending to 200sq m (2,153sq ft) this newly renovated apartment lies in a 17th-century Franciacorta palace. Located in the heart of the wine district, it has fine frescoes and wooden ceilings in the reception rooms, while the two bedrooms have vaulted and frescoed ceilings. Fully renovated in 2022, it is a 10-minute drive from Brescia, 40 minutes from Lake Garda and 45 minutes to the airport at Milan Orio al Serio.

Price: €550,000

Agent: sothebysrealty.com