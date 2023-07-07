What will €350,000 buy in France, Norway, Spain, Thailand and Dublin?

Ireland: Dublin

This cottage at 36 Sigurd Road in Dublin 7 has two bedrooms – a double and a generous single. It extends to 45sq m (484sq ft), has wood floors throughout and a small courtyard to the rear. The property, which has a Ber of G, is adjacent to the village of Stoneybatter, which was voted one of the world’s coolest neighbourhoods by Time Out magazine in 2022.

Price €350,000

Agent sherryfitz.ie

FRANCE: NAVARRENX

France: Navarrenx

This period property, a few minutes from the historical market town of Navarrenx, has been converted into a three-bedroom house with an attached two-bedroom gite, so it can cater for a large family or have income potential. It extends to 271sq m (2,917sq ft) and there is additional space in a three-storey barn and garage.

Price €350,000

Agent agir-france.com

NORWAY: FARSUND

Norway: Farsund

This cabin, dating from 1997, has two bedrooms on the main floor and further sleeping accommodation in a spacious loft. It is perched at the water’s edge and is being sold fully furnished. There is a boathouse underneath the unit plus an adjacent jetty/dock. Interiors are simple Scandinavian decor with breathtaking views through large picture windows.

Price NOK4.1m/€351,004

Agent aktiv.no

SPAIN: BENIJOFAR

Spain: Benijofar

This newly constructed 133sq m (1,432sq ft) semidetached house has three bedrooms, three bathrooms and a 16sq m terrace. The house, which has a private pool, is less than 8km from sandy beaches and has several golf courses within 4km. It is 42km from Alicante.

Price €350,000

Agent spotblue.com

THAILAND: PHUKET

Thailand: Phuket

Extending to a generous 123sq m, this one-bedroom condominium has a private garden downstairs with a water feature and dining area. The property, in Bluepoint Patong, is sold fully furnished and has access to a rooftop bar with views over Patong Bay. Communal facilities include a swimming pool, fitness centre, CCTV and 24-hour on-site security.

Price THB13.5m/€350,070

Agent sothebysrealty.com