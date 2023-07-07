What will €350,000 buy in France, Norway, Spain, Thailand and Dublin?

Ireland: Dublin
This cottage at 36 Sigurd Road in Dublin 7 has two bedrooms – a double and a generous single. It extends to 45sq m (484sq ft), has wood floors throughout and a small courtyard to the rear. The property, which has a Ber of G, is adjacent to the village of Stoneybatter, which was voted one of the world’s coolest neighbourhoods by Time Out magazine in 2022.
Price €350,000
Agent sherryfitz.ie
France: Navarrenx
This period property, a few minutes from the historical market town of Navarrenx, has been converted into a three-bedroom house with an attached two-bedroom gite, so it can cater for a large family or have income potential. It extends to 271sq m (2,917sq ft) and there is additional space in a three-storey barn and garage.
Price €350,000
Agent agir-france.com
Norway: Farsund
This cabin, dating from 1997, has two bedrooms on the main floor and further sleeping accommodation in a spacious loft. It is perched at the water’s edge and is being sold fully furnished. There is a boathouse underneath the unit plus an adjacent jetty/dock. Interiors are simple Scandinavian decor with breathtaking views through large picture windows.
Price NOK4.1m/€351,004
Agent aktiv.no
Spain: Benijofar
This newly constructed 133sq m (1,432sq ft) semidetached house has three bedrooms, three bathrooms and a 16sq m terrace. The house, which has a private pool, is less than 8km from sandy beaches and has several golf courses within 4km. It is 42km from Alicante.
Price €350,000
Agent spotblue.com
Thailand: Phuket
Extending to a generous 123sq m, this one-bedroom condominium has a private garden downstairs with a water feature and dining area. The property, in Bluepoint Patong, is sold fully furnished and has access to a rooftop bar with views over Patong Bay. Communal facilities include a swimming pool, fitness centre, CCTV and 24-hour on-site security.
Price THB13.5m/€350,070
Agent sothebysrealty.com