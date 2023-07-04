Escape to the country with homes from €130,000 in Clare, Limerick, Waterford, Kildare and more

29 St Patrick’s Terrace, Kilkee, Co Clare

Agent: Mossie Hogan Auctioneer

Price: €130,000

It’s really about location here as this two-bedroom 61 sq m (657 sq ft) property is just 250m from the sea. Popular with people from both Clare and Limerick, the charming seaside town of Kilkee has been catering to tourists since Victorian times. The property has undergone an upgrade with new electrics, plumbing and heaters, a new bathroom and new UPVC double-glazed windows. It has a large side garden and a small courtyard to the rear. Regarded as a safe bathing spot, Kilkee has diving locally and lots of walks along the Wild Atlantic Way.

Plus: Good value in a spot close to a popular beach

Minus: Despite upgrading the Ber is G

2 The Cottages, Murroe, Co Limerick

Agent: REA John Lee

Price: €180,000

This three-bedroom semidetached cottage has been fully refurbished and has a C2 Ber. Extending to 80 sq m (861 sq ft), it has period details such as exposed rafters in the livingroom. It’s located within the village, a stroll from amenities and is close to the picturesque Clare Glens and Glenstal Abbey. It’s about a 20-minute drive to the University of Limerick and 25 minutes to Limerick city.

Plus: Lots of hiking and fishing locally

Minus: It is semidetached

Newtown Ferns, Newtown, Co Waterford

Agent: DNG McCormack Quinn

Price: €285,000

This original cottage has been totally restored and extended and now measures 99 sq m (1,066 sq ft) with lovely interiors. It has three bedrooms and recent renovations include a new roof, new flooring, doors and windows, along with a new kitchen and with new insulation and oil fired central heating, the property now has a Ber of B3. It is filled with light thanks to large picture windows that look out on to the 0.65-acre site.

Plus: Turnkey interiors

Minus: Gardens could do with more planting

Daisy Cottage, Cloghane, Co Kerry

Agent: Ger Carmody Estates

Price: €300,000

Located off the famous Conor Pass on the foot of Slieve Mish Mountains, this two-bedroom cottage has been refurbished with lovely interiors. Extending to 88 sq m (947 sq ft), there is an additional 46 sq m in an adjoining open-plan stone barn, which could be converted and amalgamated. It has new double glazed windows and a C2 Ber.

Plus: Fully renovated in a scenic area

Minus: It’s a drive to the shops

2 St James Wood, Stradbally, Co Waterford

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald Reynolds

Price: €350,000

Located in a private development of just 15 detached houses, this four bedroom property extends to 187 sq m (2,013 sq ft) and has a natural reed thatched roof. Located on the Copper Coast, the house constructed in 2004 is close to Stradbally Cove, Bunmahon Beach and Clonea. It has Rationel windows, a D1 Ber and is a 10-minute drive from Dungarvan. The greenway cycle and walking track is nearby.

Plus: Good sized charming house close to amenities

Minus: Ber is D1

Tavanaghmore, Knockmore, Co Mayo

Agent: Property Partners Garrett Loftus

Price: €495,000

Set on an elevated site with views of Lough Conn, Glass Island and the Nephin mountain range, this four-bedroom detached house extends to 211 sq m (2,271 sq ft). Sitting on a 0.4-hectare (one-acre) site, it has private shore access across the road on to Lough Conn and has its own private jetty, so will attract buyers who relish having fishing and water sports on their doorstep. Constructed in 2003 with a C1Ber of C1, it’s a bright and well laid out home.

Plus: Private water access is a rarity

Minus: The exterior could do with a lick of paint

Lakeland Fishery, Roosky New, Roosky, Co Roscommon

Agent: Abbey Property Sales

Price: €695,000

Lying on six hectares (15 acres) with 300m of frontage on to the river Shannon, this three-bedroom C2-rated 170 sq m (1,830 sq ft) bungalow has three man-made lakes stocked with carp, tench, roach, bream and hybrids. In addition, lands have three stables for equine pursuits, good grazing pastures and a very large insulated workshop, with electrics and heating. Located 1km from the village of Roosky, the property also has a double garage that could be amalgamated into the house, as could the 152 sq m attic, subject to planning permission.

Plus: A veritable coarse fisherman’s paradise

Minus: Lakes and river access can be an issue with small children

Huntsman House, Jigginstown, Naas, Co.Kildare

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald O’Reilly (Naas)

Price: €1.25 million

Combining classical Edwardian architecture with additions designed by architect Paul Brazil, this exceptional 484 sq m (5,209 sq ft) C2-rated house has five reception rooms, six bedrooms and seven bathrooms. It dates from 1900 and is believed to have been constructed for the Kildare Hunt. Lying on a 0.6-hectare (1.5-acre) site, grounds have been designed by Chelsea Flower Show silver-medallist Elma Fenton. Its west-facing aspect allows the garden to be used year round, and as the Grand Canal borders the house, the site offers plenty of water based activities.

Plus: Lovely period house with superb gardens

Minus: Its location on the banks of the Grand Canal could be an issue for small children