Town & Country: What will €485,000 buy in Dublin and Wicklow?

Country
Address: The Stationmaster’s House, Grangecon, Dunlavin, Co Wicklow
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald O’Reilly
Dating from the 1880s and built for the station master of the Grangecon railway station, this property also has a cottage, formerly used as an artist’s studio. Now offering four bedrooms between the two units, the property lies on an acre of mature gardens, just a stroll to local amenities.
Plus: Quaint home on a large site
Minus: Ber is G
Town
Address: 7 Loreto Avenue, Churchtown, Dublin 14
Agent: Lynam Auctioneers
This C2-rated house has three bedrooms and is located close to Rathfarnham, Dundrum and a host of primary and secondary schools. Extending to 89sq m (958sq ft), it has a large, private back garden and off-street parking to the front. The area is well served by public transport and the Luas green line.
Plus: Good location
Minus: The third bedroom is a single