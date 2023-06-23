What will €550,000 buy in France, Portugal, Norway, the Caribbean and Kilkenny?

Ireland: Ballyragget

Known as Beechfield, this four-bedroom B2-rated property sits on a considerable site of 2.13 hectares (5.26 acres) of secluded gardens and two adjoining paddocks. Extending to 259 sq m, the property was constructed in 2012 and is 6km from Freshford and 21km from the city of Kilkenny. Price: €550,000. Agent: sherryfitz.com

France: Dordogne

On the banks of the Dordogne river, France

Situated in the riverside village of La Roque-Gageac on the banks of the Dordogne river, this detached village house has three bedrooms and a one-bedroom gite, with a large terrace, private parking and garage. Located an hour from Bergerac Airport, the property has a long letting history, with shops and restaurants all within walking distance. Price: €550,000. Agent: laresidence.co.uk

Portugal: Lisbon

One-bedroom apartment is a minute’s walk from Avenida da Liberdade, Lisbon

Extending to 44 sq m, this one-bedroom apartment is a minute’s walk from Avenida da Liberdade, in a neighbourhood with a mix of Baroque palaces and contemporary structures, popular with young professionals. The restored property within a 19th century building has 42 apartments with a rooftop pool, terrace and hotel-like amenities such as a restaurant and housekeeping facilities. Price: €550,000. Agent: spotblue.com

Norway: Sandnes

Four-bedroom property in Sandnes, Norway

Dating from 2012, this four-bedroom property has an idyllic setting overlooking the water and is a 20-minute drive from the town of Sandnes. Beautifully landscaped with terraces, patios and mature plantings, the property has a deep mooring and is located in good hiking terrain. Price: NOK 6.42m/€554,689. Agent: aktiv.no

Caribbean: Dominican Republic

Two-bedroom condominium in the Dominican Republic

Extending to 163 sq m, this two-bedroom condominium has unobstructed views of the Caribbean Sea and Marina Cap Cana. Located on the third floor of the sought after Fishing Lodge, which offers amenities such as dining, offices and a marina with 150 berths, the area is a noted spot for deep sea fishing and scuba diving. Due to the inland construction of the marina, it offers protection during hurricane season. Price: $600,000/€549,030. Agent: sothebysrealty.com