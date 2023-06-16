What will €365,000 buy in France, the UAE, Spain, Canada and north Cork?

Ireland: Ballyhooly
Though requiring some renovation, the Vicarage, a detached period home from 1840, has four bedrooms and is walking distance to the village. Set on private grounds with lovely original features, the E1-rated property extends to 203sq m (2,185sq ft) and has small outbuildings that could be developed.
Price: €365,000
Agent: savills.ie
France: Chaillac
Known as Chateau Lilac, this seven-bedroom pile is in need of renovation and lies on 1.08 hectares of land with outbuildings that include a separate house, garage, water tower, barn and wooden cabin. The renovation required is mostly cosmetic, and the property is an hour’s drive from Limoges Airport.
Price: €360,400
Agent: agenceprincenoir.eu
United Arab Emirates: Ajman
Located along the Persian Gulf in the emirate of Ajman, this one-bedroom apartment is part of a complex known as Seaside Hills Residences at Al Zorah. With lovely maritime views, the unit has a private terrace and is part of a complex surrounded by an 18-hole championship golf course, a long beachfront and leisure facilities.
Price: 1.414 million AED/€359,450
Agent: sothebysrealty.com
Spain: Alicante
Situated in the peaceful residential area of L’Amerador in El Campello, just a short walk to the beach, this detached three-bedroom villa has a private pool and garden. With 108sq m (1,162sq ft) of living space and an underground garage of 65sq m (700sq ft), there are rental opportunities due to its proximity to Alicante International Airport, which is a 25-minute drive.
Price: €364,900
Agent: spotblue.com
Canada: Alberta
This split-level house is divided in two with a separate rental unit on the ground floor. Upstairs has three bedrooms while the unit at garden level has two. It has a spacious upper deck and a patio at garden level. Located in Garry Station West, it is close to leisure amenities and schools.
Price: 535,000 CAD/€373,278
Agent: realtor.ca