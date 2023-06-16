What will €365,000 buy in France, the UAE, Spain, Canada and north Cork?

Ireland: Ballyhooly

Though requiring some renovation, the Vicarage, a detached period home from 1840, has four bedrooms and is walking distance to the village. Set on private grounds with lovely original features, the E1-rated property extends to 203sq m (2,185sq ft) and has small outbuildings that could be developed.

Price: €365,000

Agent: savills.ie

Chaillac, France

France: Chaillac

Known as Chateau Lilac, this seven-bedroom pile is in need of renovation and lies on 1.08 hectares of land with outbuildings that include a separate house, garage, water tower, barn and wooden cabin. The renovation required is mostly cosmetic, and the property is an hour’s drive from Limoges Airport.

Price: €360,400

Agent: agenceprincenoir.eu

Ajman, UAE

United Arab Emirates: Ajman

Located along the Persian Gulf in the emirate of Ajman, this one-bedroom apartment is part of a complex known as Seaside Hills Residences at Al Zorah. With lovely maritime views, the unit has a private terrace and is part of a complex surrounded by an 18-hole championship golf course, a long beachfront and leisure facilities.

Price: 1.414 million AED/€359,450

Agent: sothebysrealty.com

Alicante, Spain

Spain: Alicante

Situated in the peaceful residential area of L’Amerador in El Campello, just a short walk to the beach, this detached three-bedroom villa has a private pool and garden. With 108sq m (1,162sq ft) of living space and an underground garage of 65sq m (700sq ft), there are rental opportunities due to its proximity to Alicante International Airport, which is a 25-minute drive.

Price: €364,900

Agent: spotblue.com

Alberta, Canada

Canada: Alberta

This split-level house is divided in two with a separate rental unit on the ground floor. Upstairs has three bedrooms while the unit at garden level has two. It has a spacious upper deck and a patio at garden level. Located in Garry Station West, it is close to leisure amenities and schools.

Price: 535,000 CAD/€373,278

Agent: realtor.ca