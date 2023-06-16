ResidentialTake 5

What will €365,000 buy in France, the UAE, Spain, Canada and north Cork?

One price, home and away: A chateau requiring upgrades in Chaillac, a sea-view apartment in Ajman, houses in Alicante and Alberta or an old vicarage in need of some TLC in Ballyhooly

The Vicarage, Ballyhooly, Co Cork

Elizabeth Birdthistle
Fri Jun 16 2023 - 05:55

Ireland: Ballyhooly

Though requiring some renovation, the Vicarage, a detached period home from 1840, has four bedrooms and is walking distance to the village. Set on private grounds with lovely original features, the E1-rated property extends to 203sq m (2,185sq ft) and has small outbuildings that could be developed.

Price: €365,000

Agent: savills.ie

Chaillac, France

France: Chaillac

Known as Chateau Lilac, this seven-bedroom pile is in need of renovation and lies on 1.08 hectares of land with outbuildings that include a separate house, garage, water tower, barn and wooden cabin. The renovation required is mostly cosmetic, and the property is an hour’s drive from Limoges Airport.

Price: €360,400

Agent: agenceprincenoir.eu

Ajman, UAE

United Arab Emirates: Ajman

Located along the Persian Gulf in the emirate of Ajman, this one-bedroom apartment is part of a complex known as Seaside Hills Residences at Al Zorah. With lovely maritime views, the unit has a private terrace and is part of a complex surrounded by an 18-hole championship golf course, a long beachfront and leisure facilities.

Price: 1.414 million AED/€359,450

Agent: sothebysrealty.com

Alicante, Spain

Spain: Alicante

Situated in the peaceful residential area of L’Amerador in El Campello, just a short walk to the beach, this detached three-bedroom villa has a private pool and garden. With 108sq m (1,162sq ft) of living space and an underground garage of 65sq m (700sq ft), there are rental opportunities due to its proximity to Alicante International Airport, which is a 25-minute drive.

Price: €364,900

Agent: spotblue.com

Alberta, Canada

Canada: Alberta

This split-level house is divided in two with a separate rental unit on the ground floor. Upstairs has three bedrooms while the unit at garden level has two. It has a spacious upper deck and a patio at garden level. Located in Garry Station West, it is close to leisure amenities and schools.

Price: 535,000 CAD/€373,278

Agent: realtor.ca

Elizabeth Birdthistle, a contributor to The Irish Times, writes about property, fine arts, antiques and collectables

