What will €275,000 buy in Dublin and Waterford?

48 Lymewood Mews, Northwood, Santry, Dublin 9, is on the market for €275,000

Town

Address: 48 Lymewood Mews, Northwood, Santry, Dublin 9

Agent: DNG

This second-floor apartment has one bedroom and extends to 52sq m (560sq ft). Flooded with light, thanks to floor-to-ceiling glazing, the property has a south-facing balcony, C2 energy rating, underground designated parking and new carpets which were laid in 2022. It lies within a four-acre residents’ park, adjacent to the 87-acre Santry Demesne.

Plus: Light-filled apartment in much sought-after location

READ MORE

Minus: Annual management fees are €1,450

The Green House, Stradbally, Co Waterford, will go to auction on July 14th

Country

Address: The Green House, Stradbally, Co Waterford

Agent: REA Spratt

Dating from 1820, this Ber-exempt four-bedroom Georgian house lies in a terrace of five properties in the village of Stradbally. A private garden with vehicular access lies to the rear of the 164sq m (1,765sq ft) property, which is close to coves at Ballyvooney and Stradbally, while the Waterford Greenway is on the doorstep. It will be offered for sale by auction on July 14th.

Plus: Lovely Georgian home close to the sea

Minus: Some cosmetic upgrading is needed