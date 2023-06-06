Four for €300,000 and under: homes in Waterford, Laois, Dublin and Mayo

9 Carn Glas Heights, Gracedieu, Waterford City

This four-bedroom terraced home on an elevated site overlooking the river Suir in Waterford city has been decorated to a modern standard worthy of its own Instagram page. The property, extending to 145sq m (1,560sq ft), has B2 Ber, and is now on the market through Palmer Auctioneers, seeking €295,000. It is located just 10-minues from Waterford’s vibrant city centre.

The big, contemporary open-plan kitchen/living/diningroom is the hub of this home with matt-black handleless units, wood countertops, central island and light, laminate herringbone floors. The dining area has patio doors out to the low-maintenance, southeast facing back garden which has black decking.

[ Creatively upgraded cottage with bedroom balcony for €550,0000 ]

[ Five homes on view this week in Louth, Dublin and Mayo ]

A funky, generous-sized utility room has black-and-white patterned tiles and pink cupboards likely to make doing the laundry less depressing. There is also a second reception room which could be used as an office or TV room, a boot room and a guest toilet on the ground floor. There are three bedrooms upstairs, the main is en suite, and the main bathroom.

2 Colliers Way, Kilminchy, Portlaoise, Co Laois

This three-bedroom detached property overlooking Kilminchy lake extends to 140sq m (1,507sq ft) over three storeys and is now on the market through Hume Auctioneers, seeking €295,000. It is likely to suit hybrid employees with offices based in Dublin; the Dublin Coach stops at the entrance to the development, the train station is a five-minute drive away, as is the M7 motorway. The amenities of Kilminchy village are within walking distance, and Portlaoise is just a seven-minute drive away.

READ MORE

Number 2 Colliers Way has two front reception rooms facing the lake on the ground floor along with the kitchen, a utility room and a guest loo. There are two bedrooms on the first floor as well as office space and the main bathroom, while the final two bedrooms sit on the third floor. The lawned back garden is a generous size, offering plenty of potential for patios and plants.

9 Tyrconnell Street, Inchicore, Dublin 8

This well-presented two-bedroom terraced house comes to the market in Inchicore, seeking €295,000 through Brock DeLappe Estate Agents. Built around 1910, this 86sq m (926sq ft) property is in a cul-de-sac set along the banks of the river Camac and is just down the road from Inchicore village. From here, the Phoenix Park and Memorial Gardens are within walking distance, and the Bluebell Luas red line stop is a 15-minute walk away, bringing you into the city centre.

Livingroom

The house is in good, functional condition and a new owner could move in and make cosmetic upgrades as they go; the kitchen, for example is quite small and dated. The ground floor consists of a bright living-dining area, with the kitchen and outdoor sun terrace to the rear. The fresh livingroom is on the first floor, with new grey carpets, white walls and an original fireplace. The good-sized bathroom is also on the first floor. There are two generous double bedrooms on the second floor, each with decorative original fireplaces.

It would be prudent for a prospective owner to price how much energy upgrades would cost before signing on the dotted line to buy this otherwise attractive home as the Ber is G.

Ballyvary Village, Castlebar, Co Mayo

This beautifully presented four-bedroom detached residence sits on a mature site of about 0.13 hectares ( a third of an acre in Ballyvary Village, 10 minutes from Castlebar town in Co Mayo. The turnkey property extending to 138sq m (1,485sq ft) now comes to the market through Barney Kiernan Auctioneers and Valuers, seeking €300,000.

The ground floor consists of a livingroom, a diningroom and a bright, modern kitchen with white handleless units, marble-effect counters and an island.

There are four bedrooms upstairs, the main has an en suite bathroom, and the main bathroom. There is a separate building in the back garden which has a loo and is used as a workshop.