What will €550,000 buy in France, Portugal, Poland, Brazil and Cork?

Ireland: Cork

Shiplake Mountain Farmhouse in Dunmanway has lovely views to the Shehy mountains. The renovated property includes a two-bedroom main house, a one-bedroom guest cottage and a two-bedroom farmhouse. There is also a studio on the mature landscaped grounds that extends to almost two acres, and there is an organic vegetable garden.

Price €550,000

Agent westcorkproperty.com

France: Target

France

This offering includes two renovated houses with a combined six bedrooms along with two garages and an old three-storey watermill. The property comes with water rights for the river, which has a waterfall and small natural beach on its 3.5 hectare site.

READ MORE

Price €550,000

Agent french-property.com

Portugal: Quinta do Lago

Portugal

Surrounded by a world-class sports centre, high-fashion outlets and Michelin-starred restaurants, this one-bedroom apartment extending to 68sq m (732sq ft), plus terrace, lies in a much-sought-after development in the Algarve. State-of-the-art facilities include outdoor and indoor pools, spa and gym with a kids club, concierge and daily housekeeping.

Price €550,000

Agent spotblue.com

Poland: Filipow Trzeci

Poland

Lying on a considerable four-hectare site, this seven-bedroom house, constructed in 1987, was renovated in 2009. Located 300m from the road, giving a tranquil feel, the property has a floating pier, a Finnish sauna and a smokehouse in addition to a farm and six water reservoirs stocked with fish.

Price €545,000

Agent finn.no

Brazil: Armacao dos Buzios

Brazil

This high-end condominium, 2½ hours from Rio in a peninsula with more than 23 beaches, has four bedrooms and a pool. Communal facilities include a private lake, pools, tennis courts, gymnasium and soccer field.

Price $584,677/€544,924

Agent sothebysrealty.com