What will €385,000 buy in Portugal, France, Mexico, Malaysia and Tipperary?

Ireland: Tipperary town

This four-bedroom house is a generous 236sq m (2,540sq ft) and is presented in excellent order. It has a large drive-in garage and two sheds for storage while benefiting from a southerly aspect in the landscaped back garden. Standing on an acre, its proximity to Limerick Junction – just under a kilometre – makes it ideal for commuters.

Price €385,000

Agent dng.ie

FRANCE: LÉRAN

France: Léran

This five-bedroom cut-stone house is near a lake with beaches and a sailing school. The house has lots of character with exposed stone walls and old fireplaces. It is at the end of a cul-de-sac, has stunning gardens with a pool, an artist’s studio and workshop. The local village has a bread delivery point, bars and restaurants.

Price €389,000.

Agent euro-immo.com

PORTUGAL: ALGARVE

Portugal: Algarve

This four-bedroom duplex apartment dating from 2008 extends to a considerable 205sq m (2,207sq ft) and lies within a private gated community of six units. It is in the centre of Santa Barbara de Nexe, with views to the sea and countryside. Faro Airport is a 10-minute drive and the coast is 15 minutes away.

Price £331,173/€380,744.

Agent spotblue.co.uk

MEXICO: GUANAJUATO

Mexico: Guanajuato

This 237sq m home in a small compound of eight houses has three bedrooms and is on one level. Two of the en-suite bedrooms have open fireplaces, while the principal has a full bath. Gardens are particularly lovely with mature plantings, a terrace, a guest cottage and an art studio.

Price $420,000/€386,139

Agent sothebysrealty.com

MALAYSIA: KUALA LUMPUR

Malaysia: Kuala Lumpur

This serviced apartment of 85sq is in the Ruma Hotel and Residences, and sits on Jalan Kia Peng, which is populated by commercial spaces. It also has the benefit of century-old trees, adjacent to the famous KLCC Park, which offers a lake, jogging tracks and 66 species of palms. Communal facilities include a swimming pool and a gym.

Price RM 1.83m/€374,199

Agent knightfrank.com