Four under €435,000: Homes in Dublin, Louth, Cork and Kildare

The property is likely to appeal to buyers looking to live close to the sea

156 Rathmount, Blackrock, Co Louth

This four-bedroom semi-detached property is new to the marked in the seaside village of Blackrock, Co Louth. Number 156, extending to 147sq m (1,582sq ft) with a C1 Ber, is in excellent contemporary condition in the centre of the village, with an array of amenities and the beach nearby. The ground floor consists of two reception rooms – one is currently used as an office – with a kitchen-diner, a utility room and a loo to the rear.

There are three double bedrooms upstairs, a single bedroom and the main bathroom. The property is likely to appeal to buyers looking to live close to the sea. It would also be feasible for hybrid workers with offices based in Dublin; the city is an hour’s drive away while Dundalk is a 15-minute drive away with a regular train service to the city. This property is now on the market through Sherry FitzGerald Carroll, seeking €400,000.

6 Fitzgerald Park, Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin

The property is also in good condition with wooden floors and freshly painted walls, meaning you could move straight in

This three-bedroom semi-detached home within easy reach of the seaside suburbs of Dún Laoghaire and Monkstown is new to the market in turnkey condition. Extending to 74sq m (797sq ft), the property has been upgraded with new windows and a new kitchen. The rest of the property is also in good condition with wooden floors and freshly painted walls, meaning you could move straight in. The E2 Ber is quite low, however, so a new owner may look to have that addressed.

The property has a narrow garage to the side of the house, plumbed as a utility space. The low-maintenance back garden is 29m long, providing scope for an extension, subject to planning permission. Salthill and Monkstown Dart station is about a 20-minute walk from the property, bringing you into Dublin city centre in 20 minutes. This semi-D, likely to appeal to those hoping to lay down roots in this popular area, is on the market through Allen & Jacobs, seeking €435,000.

1 Thorne Hill Terrace, Gardiners Hill, Cork City

The property was built in around 1870 but is in turnkey condition

This attractive three-bed terraced home in Cork City is in turnkey condition with a modern kitchen and a long front garden. There is a frontliving room with a diningroom and a separate galley-style kitchen beyond that on the ground floor. The main bathroom is upstairs with two double bedrooms and a small single room.

The property was built in around 1870 and extends to 92sq m (990sq ft) with a D2 Ber. It is in an excellent location close to the amenities of the St Luke’s area with the city centre within walking distance. Number 1 Thorne Hill Terrace is on the market through Patricia Stokes Auctioneers & Valuers, seeking €425,000.

48 The Green, Moyglare Hall, Maynooth, Co Kildare

The property is a 10-minute walk from Maynooth University and 20 minutes from the train station, with services reaching Dublin city in 40 minutes

This three-bedroom semi-detached property has come to the market in Maynooth, a vibrant university town within commutable distance of the capital. Extending to 102sq m, the property has a B2 Ber rating and a sunny, south-facing back garden, which is beautifully laid out with two patio areas and a lawn.

The house is in turnkey condition – although, a buyer may wish to update the kitchen. It has a familiar semi-D layout with a livingroom, kitchen-diner and WC downstairs and three bedrooms and a bathroom upstairs. The property is a 10-minute walk from Maynooth University and 20 minutes from the train station, with services reaching Dublin city in 40 minutes. Number 48, the Green is on the market through Sherry FitzGerald Brady O’Flaherty, seeking €410,000.