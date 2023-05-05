What will €330,000 buy in Italy, France, Norway, Canada and Mayo?

Ireland: Mayo

A former hunting lodge and youth hostel, Treanleur Lodge, outside Newport, dates from 1860 and needs full refurbishment. With four bedrooms and four reception rooms, the property extends to 269sq m (2,895sq ft) and sits on an elevated position surrounded by a forest and overlooks Lough Feeagh, a lake known for its salmon. Price: €325,000. Agent: irishproperties.com

This Sicilian apartment boasts views of the bay

Italy: Sicily

Located in the charming port of Aci Castello, on the east coast of the island, this waterside apartment has views across the bay and of a historic Byzantine fortress. Self-contained, the 128sq m (1,378sq ft) unit has two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a laundry room and a large living area and kitchen. Catania International Airport is a 30-minute drive away. Price: €330,000. Agent: sothebysrealty.com

This property in Touraine includes three large barns, a workshop and a traditional bread oven

France: Touraine

This old renovated farmhouse has guest lodgings and outbuildings and lies on 2.8 hectares of land. Extending to 230sq m (2,475sq ft) in total and with four bedrooms, the property includes three large barns, a workshop and a traditional bread oven. Grounds include rare specimen plants and the property is located in a region famous for chateaux and vineyards, and is 1.5 hours by train from Paris. Price: €320,000. Agent: french-property.com

This home in Ulesund is close to the beaches at Seivall

Norway: Ulesund

This simple but charming cabin has super sea views and comes with a boat berth and two car spaces. Measuring just 35sq m (377sq ft), it has two bedrooms and was constructed in 1969. It is close to beaches at Seivall and offers hiking trails from the front door. Price: 3.8m NOK/€320,074. Agent: megler-huset.no

READ MORE

This property in Quebec sits on a quarter of an acre plot

Canada: Quebec

Facing the rapids of the Rivière du Nord, this wooden house has three bedrooms, extends to 128sq m (1,378sq ft) and sits on a quarter of an acre plot. Constructed in 2008, the house is bathed in light thanks to large picture windows and is located a few steps from the heart of the village close to ski, hiking and mountain biking trails. Price: CA$499,000/€331,893. Agent: sothebysrealty.com