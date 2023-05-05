Modern luxury with a swimming pool and tennis court in Foxrock for €2.95m

Address : Karibu, Westminster Road, Foxrock, Dublin 18 Price : €2,950,000 Agent : Lisney Sotheby's International Realty

At the end of a quiet cul-de-sac off Westminster Road, just around the corner from Foxrock village, Karibu nestles on 0.4 of an acre behind electronic gates and granite pillars, enjoying total privacy and also proximity to all the amenities offered by this south Co Dublin enclave.

Karibu is a thoroughly modern residence, with six bedrooms, a big kitchen/breakfast room and an outdoor heated swimming pool and floodlit tennis court. It was completely extended and redesigned in 2001, turning a sizeable 251sq m (2,700sq ft) house into an even bigger 403sq m (4,337sq ft) home.

It may be modern, but Karibu is neither cold nor clinical; the redbrick exterior gives it a certain warmth, and the triple-aspect drawingroom/diningroom has a nod to traditional living, with wide-plank walnut flooring, feature fireplace with light-coloured limestone surround, bay windows to the front and the side, and French doors leading out to the back garden, which has a well-tended lawn with mature hedging, shrubs, trees and plants, and an extensive patio area laid in Indian sandstone, with wall-mounted outdoor heaters and two electric awnings.

Entrance hallway

Drawing/diningroom

Kitchen/breakfast room

Dining area

Karibu offers superb contemporary living with added luxury, and if you’re looking for anywhere in the house that might need reconfiguration or refurbishment, you simply won’t find it. Even the large attic is floored, allowing for handy storage. Every inch of Karibu is finished to the highest standards, from the crema marfil marble tiled floors in the hallway and kitchen/living area, to the stunning Scavolini kitchen with its large peninsula and granite work surfaces, and recessed downlighting throughout.

The owners not only extended out to the side and the back, they also added bay windows to bring in more light and space to the already light-filled and spacious bedrooms and living areas. You see it all laid before you as you step through the unassuming front door into the wide, double-height hallway with chandelier, which flows neatly into the open-plan kitchen/breakfast room, which measures a generous 15.39m by 7m, with a striking vaulted roof and rooflights. Among the high-end kitchen fittings here are a Neff double oven, an integrated microwave and an integrated coffee machine, a Fisher and Paykel fridge-freezer and a Bosch five-ring induction hob.

Beyond the kitchen is an inner lobby with ample space for cloak hanging, with a large utility room to the front, plumbed for washing-machine and dryer, with ample floor and eye-level storage units. There’s also an infrared sauna and a shower room in this area.

Living room

Main bedroom

Home office

Utility and sauna

Also to the front is a family room/TV room with timber floor and lots of built-in shelving – perfect for movie nights – and beyond the inner lobby, to the rear, is a large sittingroom with walnut floor, fireplace with a raised slate hearth and stone surround and French doors opening out on to the swimming pool. You can already see the summer pool party plans forming in your mind.

Upstairs is a large gallery-style landing leading to the main bedroom suite overlooking the patio, lawn and tennis court. Behind the bed is a partitioned-off walk-in wardrobe with vanity area, and there’s a large en suite bathroom. There are four more large bedrooms, two overlooking the front and one overlooking the swimming pool, three of them with feature bay window, two with en suites, and one with a walk-in wardrobe. The sixth bedroom – a large single – looks out to the side. A laundry chute on the landing sends clothes down to the utility room.

There’s a large main bathroom with a free-standing bath and a television point, so you can bathe and binge TV series at the same time. And there’s another fine feature on this floor: a superb home office behind glass doors, with built-in cherrywood shelving and a bay window looking out to the front. Going back to the workplace will just have to wait a while longer.

Swimming pool

Tennis court

Sauna

When you finish the work day, there’s no problem drawing a line between work and leisure. Close your laptop, slip out the back for a game of tennis and a swim, followed by a barbecue, and that’s your work-life balance sorted. A Rotel surround-sound system takes care of the musical entertainment.

Out front is a cobblelock forecourt with room to park several cars, and there’s also a large, detached double garage. In five minutes you can be on the M50 to Dublin Airport or the N11 into town, or the Central Park Luas stop.

Karibu, with a Ber energy rating of C2, is for sale via Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty asking €2.95 million.