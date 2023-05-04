Subscriber OnlyResidential

What will €575,000 buy in Dublin and Waterford?

Two homes, one price: A four-bed on five acres in Carrick-on-Suir or a three-bed semi with room to extend in Stillorgan

This four-bed farmhouse has been completely renovated and extended

Elizabeth Birdthistle
Thu May 4 2023 - 05:52

Country

Address: Tinhalla, Carrick-on-Suir, Co Waterford

Agent: Brophy Cusack Auctioneers

Lying on an elevated five-acre site accessed by dual entrances with lovely views, this traditional 194sq m (2,088sq ft) B3-rated farmhouse has been completely renovated and extended. With four bedrooms, interiors are in turnkey condition and there are cut-stone outhouses with development potential.

Plus: Large house on a big site with no work to do

READ MORE

Minus: Nearest shop is 3km away

This Stillorgan home is in a quiet cul-de-sac within walking distance of the village

Town

Address: 95 Patrician Villas, Stillorgan, Co Dublin

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald Blackrock

This three-bedroom end-of-terrace house extends to 88sq m but has potential to extend, subject to planning permission, as the back garden, which has a large concrete shed, extends to 30m in length. There is also a gated side entrance to the property which is in good decorative order, and is located in a quiet cul-de-sac within walking distance to Stillorgan village.

Plus: In good decorative order with room to extend

Minus: Ber of E2 will want to be addressed

Elizabeth Birdthistle

Elizabeth Birdthistle

Elizabeth Birdthistle, a contributor to The Irish Times, writes about property, fine arts, antiques and collectables

Town & CountryWaterfordStillorganSherry FitzGerald
LATEST STORIES