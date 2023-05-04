What will €575,000 buy in Dublin and Waterford?

This four-bed farmhouse has been completely renovated and extended

Country

Address: Tinhalla, Carrick-on-Suir, Co Waterford

Agent: Brophy Cusack Auctioneers

Lying on an elevated five-acre site accessed by dual entrances with lovely views, this traditional 194sq m (2,088sq ft) B3-rated farmhouse has been completely renovated and extended. With four bedrooms, interiors are in turnkey condition and there are cut-stone outhouses with development potential.

Plus: Large house on a big site with no work to do

READ MORE

Minus: Nearest shop is 3km away

This Stillorgan home is in a quiet cul-de-sac within walking distance of the village

Town

Address: 95 Patrician Villas, Stillorgan, Co Dublin

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald Blackrock

This three-bedroom end-of-terrace house extends to 88sq m but has potential to extend, subject to planning permission, as the back garden, which has a large concrete shed, extends to 30m in length. There is also a gated side entrance to the property which is in good decorative order, and is located in a quiet cul-de-sac within walking distance to Stillorgan village.

Plus: In good decorative order with room to extend

Minus: Ber of E2 will want to be addressed