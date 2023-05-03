Blackrock home with contemporary extension and landscaped garden for €995,000

Address : 11 Linden Place, Grove Avenue, Blackrock, Co Dublin Price : €995,000 Agent : Lisney Sotheby's International Realty

When the owners of 11 Linden Place bought this terraced house when it was new, almost 20 years ago, they were one of many young couples starting a family in this quiet, secure gated community off Grove Avenue in Blackrock. “It’s a great neighbourhood – all the kids know each other, and it’s a safe place for them to play. We’ve had lots of barbecue parties in the street over the years,” they say.

Rather than move out when their kids got older, the owners decided to try to create more space in the house and get a few more years out of it. The couple built an extension on to the back of number 11, but they didn’t do it by halves. It is stunning, consisting of a large, superbly designed living, dining and family room looking out to a beautiful, secluded back garden, landscaped by Sandra Cosgrove.

The extension features limestone-tiled floor and two large glass rooflights, and a contemporary raised gas fireplace with stone top. Huge floor-to-ceiling glazed sliding patio doors lead out to the private south-facing back garden, which is laid out in patio and bordered by mature shrubs, trees and plants, with giant plant pots strategically positioned to make it all the more lush. There’s also a handy garden shed nestled in there.

The limestone flooring in the extension ties in nicely with the limestone paving on the patio, giving the effect of the extension seamlessly flowing into the back garden. The south-facing aspect allows for all-day sunshine, and when the sliding doors are open on a summer’s day, it’s like a suburban oasis.

The extension and back garden deliver a serious wow factor, while the rest of the house – originally designed by Brazil Lohan Architects – is nicely configured for modern living. To the front is a fine Santos kitchen, designed by Lomi, featuring a breakfast bar and ample marble-effect worktops, which are resistant to scratches, impacts and abrasions. There’s plenty of overhead cupboard storage and drawer units, plus an integrated dishwasher, fridge-freezer, Foster five-ring gas hob, stainless steel under-counter sink units and a stainless steel oven. A large bay window looks out to the front.

Large mirrors strategically placed in the hall and around the house give a sense of space while also bouncing the light around. Off the hall is a small utility room plumbed for a washing machine and dryer, with built-in shelving, and a guest loo with part timber-panelled walls and a limestone tiled floor.

There are three bedrooms on the first floor. The main bedroom, running right across the rear, with picture windows overlooking the tranquil back garden, has an en suite. The two bedrooms to the front have plantation shutters, floor-to-ceiling wardrobes and built-in units.

The owners also extended the second floor, and although it’s not as dramatic as the downstairs extension, it is still a quiet triumph. They simply widened out the area to create more living space, and the result is a very roomy office/guest bedroom, plus a separate, luxurious shower room. There’s lots of storage up here too, including built-in storage on the landing.

Out front is designated parking for two cars, and there’s an annual €1,071 management fee, which covers the waste charge, outside landscaping, security patrols and a sinking fund. The electric gates are operated by mobile phone, and the villages of Blackrock and Stillorgan are just a walk away.

Number 11 Linden Place, extends to 170sq m (1,829sq ft) and has a B2 Ber. It is for sale through Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty, seeking €995,000.