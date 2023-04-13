Luxury apartments near Government Buildings offer modern living with Georgian flair from €425,000

Apartment one, occupying what would have been the formal reception rooms of the Georgian home, benefits from high ceilings and tall sash windows.

Address : 17A Lower Baggot Street, Dublin 2 Price : €425,000 Agent : Owen Reilly

This scheme of six high-end apartments in a protected Georgian building is a prime example of what over-the-shop living could look like in Dublin city centre. Located at 17A Lower Baggot Street, the one- and two-bed apartments occupy three storeys above a sushi bar and a printing shop in the heart of Dublin’s political beltway, just around the corner from Government Buildings and a short stroll from three of the capital’s best-known watering holes, namely Doheny & Nesbitt, Toner’s and O’Donoghue’s on nearby Merrion Row.

The scheme’s developer faced numerous challenges in the course of completing the project due to the strict conditions attached to the renovation of protected structures, according to selling agent Owen Reilly, and would be somewhat reluctant to undertake a similar project, meaning the overused term “rare opportunity” may indeed apply here.

These centrally located apartments offer an attractive blend of the old and the new and will likely appeal to younger, well-paid professional couples prepared to pool their financial resources with a view to living it up in the city as opposed to settling down in the more sedate surrounds of the suburbs. Situated as it is at the centre of the capital’s traditional central business district, the building will allow its residents to go from working to socialising and on to home without having to depend on buses or taxis. The scheme is certainly an attractive alternative for people renting similarly modern apartments in the area, where monthly rates for one-bed units start from about €2,500 according to online listings. It may also suit a deep-pocketed senior executive or business person looking for a city base for use during the week or at weekends. The potential for a landlord is also obvious given the apartments’ central location and the quality of their finish.

Horan Rainford Architects were careful in the course of the renovation works “to ensure the principal rooms of the original five-bay 18th-century house remained intact and the wonderful period features of the property were retained and restored”, says architect Justin Power.

“Conservation principles were followed throughout to protect the original fabric of the building including [details such as] decorative plasterwork, internal joinery, timber sash windows, the original staircase and fireplaces,” he says.

Over-the-shop apartment building at 17A Lower Baggot Street

Apartment one

Double bedroom in apartment one

Apartment one, a one-bed on the first floor measuring 85sq m (915sq ft), is arguably the most desirable of the six; occupying what would have been the formal reception rooms of the former Georgian home, it benefits from high ceilings and tall sash windows that flood the apartment with light. The airy double bedroom is on the left, off the small entrance hall, facing on to Lower Baggot Street, and is directly connected to the open-plan living space towards the back of the building through an original wooden door. The ceiling in the living area is a wonderful feature, with a radiating ceiling rose at its centre, highlighted by a multi-bulb pendant light, with elaborate coving around the perimeter.

The kitchen on the left inner wall is contemporary with grey handleless units, white quartz countertops and integrated Neff appliances; an island breakfast bar with added storage separates the kitchen from the rest of the space. The space beside the bow windows would be an ideal spot for a dining table. The remaining space provides an ample living area with a faux fireplace that has alcoves on either side where you could put a desk or bookshelves.

The beautiful ceiling cornicing continues in the double bedroom, where there are built-in wardrobes on either side of the bed and plenty of space for a dressing table or seating area by the windows. The shower room is accessed through the hallway; it has a big shower and art-deco-style tiles underfoot. There is a tall utility cupboard in the hall to keep the washing machine and dryer out of sight. Apartment number one is the highest-priced one-bed in the scheme, seeking €650,000.

Living area in apartment four (a one-bed asking €430,000)

Living area with original marble fireplace in apartment two (a one-bed asking €440,000)

Double bedroom in apartment two

The other five apartments come finished to an equally high standard, although each one has a different layout and features, depending on what could be restored — apartment two (a one-bed measuring 56sq m asking €440,000), for example, has stunning original marble fireplaces. All the units in the Ber-exempt building have the same kitchen and bathroom fit-outs and engineered flooring throughout. Notably, the apartments on the second and third floors have lower ceilings and smaller windows than the first floor, as they would probably have been bedrooms originally.

L-shaped living area in apartment five (two-bed asking €670,000)

Shower room fitout

Apartment number five on the top floor is a two-bed measuring 90sq m (969sq ft) with an asking price of €670,000. It has a main double bedroom much like the one-bed to the front of the building with a smaller double bedroom next to it. It also has a utility space and a shower room off the hallway, while the living space is down the hall from the bedroom and is configured in an L shape, with the kitchen nestled in a corner to the left, by the window to the back of the building.

The units are individually priced starting at €425,000 for apartment six, a one-bed on the third floor measuring 50sq m (538sq ft), going up to €680,000 for apartment three, a two-bed unit measuring 90sq m (969sq ft) on the second floor.

The downside to city living is, of course, the typical absence of personal outdoor space. The residents of 17A Lower Baggot Street looking to stretch their legs will likely rely on Merrion Square Park or St Stephen’s Green, both of which are within a short walk of the building’s front door. As the building is a protected structure, there is no lift so buyers will need to be able, and willing, to take the stairs. There is no off-street parking but residents can apply for permit parking through Dublin City Council. Given the scheme’s prime city-centre location and its ready access to public transport, however, having a car will hardly be necessary.