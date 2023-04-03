Looking for a home in Sligo? Try this Carney three-bed for €215,000 or a Sligo town apartment for €170,000

On Ireland’s West coast, Co Sligo, the birthplace of three-fifths of Westlife, offers access to some of the best surfing waters in the country as well as wonderful mountain views and walking trails for those seeking some breathing space.

While the county’s natural beauty draws visitors from all over, Sligo town has attracted more people to settle in the area with large employers such as Abbot, Abbvie and Amcor, as well as the Atlantic Technological University.

Sligo town offers all the amenities you would have in cities, says Niall Draper of Sherry FitzGerald Draper, without the stress of crazy traffic. On top of that, you are likely to find more affordable properties in Sligo town and the surrounding villages than in cities, he says.

It has the bonus of having numerous beaches dotted on its coastline, meaning you’re never too far from the sea, says Draper.

He notes that the residential market in the county is undersupplied and the properties that are becoming available are quick to sell.

Four-bed

Killery, Ballintogher, Sligo

This spacious detached four-bedroom home is surrounded by views of rolling green hills while also being just an 18-minute drive from Sligo town. The home is close to the outdoor amenities of Slish Wood and Lough Gill, offering picturesque lakeside walks. Its closest village is Ballintogher, which has a primary school.

The property has a B1 energy rating which should keep energy costs low. The house has plenty of space, measuring 255sq m (2,745sq ft) on a 0.35-hectare (0.88-acre) site. There are two livingrooms, a large kitchen-diner, a utility room, a toilet and one bedroom downstairs, with three double bedrooms, two of which are en suite, a walk-in wardrobe and a main bathroom upstairs. It is now on the market through DNG Flanagan Ford, seeking €495,000.

Three-bed

3 Beech Drive, Lissadell Park, Carney

This three-bedroom semidetached house comes to the market in good condition in Carney. The C-rated property, measuring 84sq m (904sq ft), is laid out in a familiar fashion; a livingroom to the front of the ground floor leads on to an open-plan kitchen-diner at the back with a toilet and back garden laid in patio and lawn.

Upstairs are three bedrooms, two doubles and a single, and the main bathroom; the main bedroom has an en suite and enjoys a great view of the Benbulben mountain. New flooring throughout the home to replace the existing carpet and tiles would go a long way to modernising the interior.

Beech Drive is just five minutes from Lisadell beach and 10 minutes from Sligo town. Carney village is home to amenities including Oxfield GAA grounds, Yeats United football club and new walking/cycling trails. Number three is on the market through Sherry FitzGerald Draper, seeking €215,000.

Downsizer

6 Brooke Grove, Sligo

This two-bed ground-floor apartment comes to the market in a privately managed development in Sligo town, seeking €170,000 through David Reynolds Auctioneer. The annual management fees cost €700. It is likely to suit someone looking for a low-maintenance property within walking distance of the amenities of the town. It is also just an 8-minute drive from Sligo University Hospital.

Measuring 72sq m (775sq ft), the C3-rated apartment consists of a livingroom with wood-burning stove, an eat-in kitchen, a main bedroom with an en suite, a second smaller double bedroom and the main bathroom.

Buy-to-let

10A Waverly Court, Shore Road, Strandhill

This two-bedroom top-floor apartment is likely to appeal to surfing enthusiasts looking for short- and long-term lets close to Strandhill Beach, a renowned surfing spot. Strandhill is a bustling seaside village with a golf course and plenty of cafes and restaurants. In turnkey condition, this property comes to the market seeking €165,000 through David Reynolds Auctioneer.

10A Waverly Court interior

Measuring 50sq m, C-rated the apartment consists of an open-plan livingroom/kitchen with a double bedroom, a single bedroom and a main bathroom. The annual management costs for the building is €718.

Holiday home

1 Ceol Na Farraige, Frankford, Enniscrone

This recently refurbished three-bedroom holiday home in the seaside town of Enniscrone comes to the market in turnkey condition, seeking €270,000 through Property Partners Garrett Loftus. All the new owners will have to do is show up with their suitcases brimming with beachwear, and a few woolly jumpers – it is Ireland after all. The home sits within a quiet enclave of just seven properties within walking distance of the beach.

A bright livingroom with a wood-burning stove opens on to the side patio area through French doors and double doors from the livingroom open up to a good-sized kitchen/diningroom. The E-rated property extending to 130sq m (1,399sq ft) has three double bedrooms, a toilet and a main bathroom.

Fixer-upper

7 Knock Terrace, Wolfe Tone Street, Sligo

This spacious four-bed period town house, measuring 118sq m (1,270sq ft), on Knock Terrace in the centre of Sligo town offers a lot of potential for an imaginative buyer. Originally seeking €129,000 through Mark Mulholland Property Partners, the highest bid on the property stands at €170,000, says the selling agent.

In need of refurbishment, a new kitchen and bathrooms would likely make the place habitable for a new owner while they continue to work on cosmetic updates. The property is Ber-exempt and has central heating.