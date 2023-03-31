What will €160,000 buy in France, Peru, Norway, Mexico and Mayo?

Ireland: Belmullet

This three-bedroom house in Shanaghy, about 7km from Belmullet, has views over Blind Harbour and Broadhaven Bay from the rear. Sitting on a site of 1.25 acres, there is room to extend the cottage – subject to planning. It is in good order, lies on a mature site and has a G Ber.

Price €160,000.

Agent timquinnauctioneers.ie

FRANCE: LIMOUSIN

This old farmhouse has three bedrooms and is a 15-minute drive from Boussac, central France. It requires renovation, but also included are a smaller second house, three stables, a barn, shed and outbuildings so it has huge potential for development and as holiday rentals. It sits on a site measuring 2.3 acres, so offers lots of privacy.

Price €160,000

Agent immo-diffusion.fr

PERU: LIMA

This newly renovated one-bedroom apartment in the San Isidro/Miraflores district – the sought-after financial centre of Lima – has views of the street and surrounding area from a terrace. The bright bedroom has wall-to-wall storage and an en suite in addition to a guest bathroom. The building has a large lobby with 24-hour security.

Price $187,000/€173,678

Agent sothebysrealty.com

NORWAY: KOLNES

This waterside boathouse dating from 2002 has been converted to have two bedrooms and an open-plan living area and kitchen on the upper floor, while a jetty with bathing ladder lies outside the large storage area underneath. The space offers a place to swim, fish, paddle and boat on the doorstep with golf just up the road.

Price 1.79m NOK/€157,961

Agent finn.no

MEXICO: QUINTANA ROO

Though just having one bedroom, this sleek condominium has some superb facilities. It dates from 2015, so interiors feel brand new, and has a rooftop pool with a bar while a gym, meeting rooms, yoga room and a spa lie on the ground floor. It has a special wall in the gardens for film projection and is three blocks from the five-mile-long pedestrian 5th Avenue with a host of amenities.

Price $180,000/€167,103

Agent sothebysrealty.com