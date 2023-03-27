Looking for a home in Westmeath? Try this period four-bed for €425,000 or a bungalow fixer-upper for €150,000

Famously the birthplace of musicians Joe Dolan, Niall Horan and Bressie, there must be something in the water in Westmeath. Known as the lake county, it offers plenty for fishing and water sports enthusiasts as well as green open spaces for those tired of hectic city life. It also has vibrant towns such as Mullingar and Athlone while being about an hour’s drive of Dublin and Galway.

The residential market in the county has been busy in 2023, says Andrew Duncan of DNG Duncan Auctioneers, with most properties selling within three to four weeks.

However, there is a shortage of supply, he says, with owners of buy-to-let properties unable to sell on their investment properties until the ending of the eviction ban, planned for March 31st.

First-time buyers are the largest cohort of purchasers in the county, says Duncan, followed by those trading up.

READ MORE

“People who live in Westmeath tend to stay,” he says, as the towns offer everything you need and lie within driving distance to the capital.

Four-bed

Glinhall House, Clonaglin, Kilbeggan

This romantic four-bedroom period home near Kilbeggan, measuring 198sq m (2,131sq ft), is on a 0.6-acre site of landscaped gardens. Don’t let the front steps deter you – although taking them will undoubtedly improve your daily step count – as there is a ground-floor entrance at the side of the house. The interior of this detached home has been well looked after and a buyer would have little to change except for adding some personal design flourishes, especially if they wanted to create a more contemporary feel.

This property consists of a kitchen-diner, two livingrooms, a guest WC, four double bedrooms, a family bathroom and an attic conversion. It is a three-minute drive to Kilbeggan town, 20 minutes from Mullingar and an hour from Dublin. With a D1 Ber, it is on the market through DNG Duncan Auctioneers, seeking €424,950.

150 Glenmore Wood, Mullingar

Three-bed

150 Glenmore Wood, Mullingar

A search on MyHome.ie shows a number of three-bed semidetached homes on the market in Mullingar and Athlone, however, few are in as good a condition as number 150 Glenmore Wood, in Mullingar. Built in 2020, the house has a coveted A energy rating, solar panels and double-glazed windows; this is a bonus for buyers looking to save on their energy costs.

White painted walls throughout the home and light-grey wood-effect laminate flooring on the ground floor create a neutral backdrop to suit most tastes. The kitchen area of the kitchen-diner also has white wooden units. Upstairs are two double bedrooms – the principal is en suite – and a single bedroom and a family bathroom.

The property, located towards the rear of the housing estate, is within walking distance of Mullingar, which has schools, shops, restaurants and pubs as well as the Royal Canal Greenway for waterside walks. This property, extending to 120.5sq m (1,297sq ft), is now on the market through Sherry FitzGerald Davitt & Davitt, seeking €320,000.

4 Glenatore, Athlone

Downsizer

4 Glenatore, Athlone

This ground-floor two-bedroom apartment is an attractive downsizer option; coming to the market in pristine condition, you won’t have to change a thing. The rooms are also bigger than you usually find in similar apartments. In a quiet residential development within walking distance of Athlone town, this would be a great spot to have a base. It also has a nice-sized back garden, also rare with such a property, where you could plant flower beds or lay tiles for a more low-maintenance space.

Extending to 120sq m (2,292sq ft), it has a spacious kitchen-diner with French doors to the back garden, a front livingroom, two double bedrooms and a bathroom. With an economical B Ber rating, this property is on the market through Mark Nestor Property Services, seeking €249,000.

14 The Parade, Bastion Court, Athlone

Buy-to-let

14 The Parade, Bastion Court, Athlone

This midfloor two-bedroom apartment, extending to 71sq m (764sq ft), is likely to appeal to an investor given its central location and low-maintenance fit-out. Athlone is a town likely to attract renters as it is home to several pharmaceutical companies as well as the Technological University of the Shannon campus.

This property, which has a B3 Ber, consists of an open-plan kitchen-living area, a balcony, two double bedrooms – the main is en suite – and a bathroom. It is now on the market through Mark Nestor Property Services, seeking €199,000.

52 Austin Friars Street, Mullingar

Holiday

52 Austin Friars Street, Mullingar

This refurbished two-bed terraced townhouse would make a great base for a musician or a trad music lover who wants to get involved in Mullingar’s vibrant live music scene. It is also a good spot for those keen on fishing and water sports, with Lough Ennell less than a 10-minute drive away. You can also enjoy the outdoors at Belvedere house and gardens, which has a golf course, and along the Grand Canal Greenway.

You could also let this property when you’re not using it, with yearly events such as the Fleadh Cheoil attracting visitors.

The property, which has a C3 Ber, requires no updates as it has been given a modern refresh throughout. It also has a back garden with low-maintenance loose stones. Number 52 Austin Friars Street is on the market through Property Partners McDonnell, seeking €210,000.

3 Gneevebane, Tyrrellspass

Fixer-upper

3 Gneevebane, Tyrrellspass

This three-bedroom semidetached bungalow has plenty of potential for an imaginative buyer looking for a renovation project. Located on half an acre, facing on to a regional road, the property extends to 82sq m (883sq ft) and is a 15-minute drive from Mullingar, with access to the M6, the N52 and the M4. Tyrellspass village amenities include a primary school, shops and bus links.

The Ber of this fixer-upper has yet to be confirmed but a buyer will likely look to make improvements to the property to increase its energy efficiency. Number 3 Gneevebane is on the market through DNG Duncan Auctioneers, seeking €149,950.