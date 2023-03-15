What will €300,000 buy in South Africa, Italy, Romania, Spain and Laois?

Ireland: Mountrath

Known as Dreamfields, this nine-bedroom 859sq m (9,246sq ft) pile is a substantial detached property. With large open-plan living spaces and a potential for a plethora of uses, it will require completion. Standing on 11 acres, its unusual design, size and large site means it could have commercial potential as a yoga/retreat centre, subject to planning permission. The interior woodwork is superb. Price: AMV €300,000 (auction on March 30th). Agent: bidx1.com

South Africa: Western Cape

With commanding views of Mossel Bay, this four-bedroom architecturally designed house extends to a generous 467sq m (5,027sq ft). Sitting on a 0.22-acre site, it has a self-contained two-bedroom apartment which can generate a rental income. It is a 10-minute drive from Dana Bay and is 50km from George Airport which is located half way between Cape Town and Port Elizabeth. Price: $310,966/€289,988. Agent: sothebysrealty.com

Spain: Marbella

This two-bedroom apartment extends to 95sq m and is a 10-minute drive from the beach and the popular town of Puerto Banús. With communal gardens and several swimming pools, the unit – located in Nueva Andalucía – has boutiques, restaurants and amenities nearby. It is located less than a 40-minute drive from Malaga Airport, so has rental potential. Price: €319,670. Agent: spotblue.com

Romania: Sibiu

This former Saxon school near Sibiu dates back to 1913. It was designed by the Transylvanian-Saxon architect Fritz Balthes and has elements of his signature secession style with floral and geometric motifs. It will need work to transform it but in its layout can have eight bedrooms as it extends to a generous 674sq m (7,255 sq ft) and sits on a 0.39-acre site. Price: €295,000. Agent: sothebysrealty.com

Italy: Lake Como

A self-contained mid-floor property lies within a three-storey semidetached villa. Sleeping four between two double bedrooms, the property has a new kitchen and twin garage parking spaces. But it will be the views from the large terrace – wide enough to accommodate deck chairs – that are the key selling point to the property which is nestled between Como town and Bellagio. Price: €290,000. Agent: finn.no