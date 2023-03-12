New homes to buy in Meath: Three-and four-beds coming to market

There are 97 homes in the Bailey Hill development in Navan, Co Meath, 65 of which are three- and four-beds

Address : Bailey Hill, Navan, Co Meath Price : €375,000 Agent : REA T&J Gavigan

Bailey Hill, in Navan, Co Meath, is an attractive scheme built by Kingscroft with a good mix of housing, from apartments and duplexes to three- and four-bed semidetached properties; there are 97 homes in the development, 65 of which are three- and four-beds.

The three-beds, at 109sq m (1173sq ft), are selling at €375,000, and the four-beds, at 139sq m (1,496sq ft), are for sale at €415,000, through selling agent REA T&J Gavigan. Finishes throughout are sleek, with three bathrooms and built-in wardrobes. The windows stand out from other developments, they are a dark grey and add a depth of style to the homes. The properties are highly energy efficient, with an A2 Ber.

Some of the kitchen layouts buck the trend of a corner layout with island, instead they have a sink unit hugging the wall between the utility room and the livingroom and a line of units with appliances going down the outside wall. This arrangement leaves the back of the kitchen free for seating, making the most of the expansive windows, with ample room for a sofa.

Kitchen at Bailey Hill

Dining area at Bailey Hill

Livingroom at Bailey Hill

The back garden is seeded, and once again the developer upsets the homogenous march towards all new gardens being post and timber fence with a solid brick wall between the houses. It makes for a secure-feeling back garden.

One of the key attractions of this development are the transport links, chief of which is the park-and-ride bus stop right outside the estate, meaning, for buyers, doing without a car or certainly living with one car per family will be feasible. The 109 bus route sees commuters into Dublin city in 90 minutes, and taking the car via the M3 gets you there in under an hour. The train station at Dunboyne has a large park-and-ride space, and the train takes less than half an hour to get to the city.

Shopping is available at Navan shopping centre, and Aldi, SuperValu, Tesco and Dunnes all have a presence in the town. There’s also a good selection of primary and secondary schools in the area.

Sport enthusiasts are also catered for with a great amount of clubs to choose from, including GAA, rugby, soccer, golf and athletics clubs, and racecourses at both Navan and Fairyhouse.

Navan may be famous for the river that runs through it, the Boyne, but so too does the Blackwater, and Bailey Hill is located not only close to the river Blackwater but to the 66-acre Blackwater park, which has a large playground and paths for walking and running. There is no shortage of places to eat and drink, with many well-known chains long established in the town.

Dining room at the Willows

Three more schemes worth looking at in the Royal county are the the Willows in Dunshaughlin and Johnstown Demesne. The Willows has a choice of six types of houses from two- to five-beds. Three-bed units are priced at €425,000, with an A3 Ber, located in an attractive, large development with a playground. It’s outside the town on the Dublin side and has easy access to the M3. Properties in the development are being sold through joint selling agents Hooke & MacDonald and Dillon Property Services.

Johnstown Demesne, built by Westin in Enfield, will be coming to market in the coming weeks, with three-bed mid- and end-of-terrace homes on offer, extending to 120sq m (1,291sq ft) through Coonan New Homes. The agent has let to disclose prices for the scheme.

There are a total of 40 units being constructed by Rengam Developments and Petiville Developments in the Dun Riabhach Park development in Ashbourne. The development contains a mix of two- and three-bed terraces and three- and four-bed semidetached homes. A total of 10 units will be available in the March release, selling through REA Grimes (Ashbourne).