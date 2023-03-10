Maynooth two-bed and three-bed homes close to nature and Carton House Estate, from €425,000

Address : Linden Demesne, Dunboyne Road, Maynooth, Co Kildare Price : €425,000 Agent : Coonan New Homes and Hooke & MacDonald

With 120 units, a mixture of two-, three-, four- and five-beds, this Cairn Homes development was constructed with nature in mind; it has a pond, mature oak trees, hedgerows on the estate boundaries and a path linking the development with the grounds of the Carton House Estate for walks – a huge bonus for residents.

There is a playground for children and an outdoor gym for adults, both sympathetically built in hewn timber, blending into the surrounding greens. Every home comes with a planted tree, a nesting box for birds and a water butt in the garden.

There are 17 units being released at Linden Demesne, including three-beds, starting at €495,000, and two-beds, starting at €425,000, through joint selling agents Coonan New Homes and Hooke & MacDonald. The location is attractive, with Maynooth being a university town and a bustling centre in its own right.

Livingroom

Kitchen and dining area

The interior fitout is impressive, with handsome painted kitchens by Nolan Kitchens. On entering the three-bed show house, a side window adds light and interest and there is a toilet at the end of the hall. The sittingroom is generously proportioned. The overall area of the home is 129sq m (1,249sq ft). The show house is styled with a sleek entertainment unit and shelves painted pale blue, and the almost floor-to-ceiling window creates a light-filled room.

The kitchen and dining area is to the back and has French windows opening on to the garden. The island has a white quartz countertop that provides a nice counterpoint to the dark grey units, and has a sink. All appliances are included on signing within 21 days and there are plenty of electric and USB outlets. There’s a small utility off the kitchen. These homes have an excellent A2 rating, likely to keep energy costs down.

There’s a long, small single room that could double up as an office, a decent-sized double with built-in wardrobes, and a family bathroom. The attic comes with a pull-down ladder for access to storage.

Principal bedroom

Single bedroom

Back garden

The principal bedroom lies to the front of the house, and in a nice twist, the built-in wardrobes are hived away into an alcove that with some extra shelving or the installation of mirrors, will be a nice dressing area. It’s a clever use of the space that lifts what could be a pedestrian three-bed into something completely different: a smart, spacious home in a potentially lovely estate that should mature beautifully, and within walking distance of the town for restaurants and bars.

There are a number of primary schools in Maynooth, as well as two secondary schools and, the jewel in its crown, Maynooth University. The campus is a lovely place to walk, as is the Grand Canal greenway, but with the Carton estates of 1,100 acres on the doorstep of Linden Demesne, two championship golf courses and walking and cycle trails to enjoy, odds are buyers won’t stray too far from home.

Maynooth is a well-connected town in terms of commuting, with buses and trains departing for the city frequently and easy access to the M4.