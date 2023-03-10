New homes to buy in Kildare: A-rated homes within easy reach

Kildare has always felt more like two counties than one, with the north of the county – the towns of Leixlip, Maynooth, Kilcock and Celbridge – being more associated with Dublin city than the county town of Naas and the shopping meccas of Newbridge and Kildare in the south. With the county council offices in Naas, the county GAA grounds in Newbridge as well as Whitewater Shopping Centre, and Kildare having, of course, its famous village shopping outlet, it feels like a tale of two counties.

And the prices reflect this, with houses frequently achieving about €500,000 in the north of the county and a more modest baseline of €400,000 – €450,000 around the central towns. The further down the M7 you go, the more you’ll find knocked off house prices: proximity to Dublin has always been key, with a huge cohort of the county commuting to the capital. Naas is more expensive than Newbridge, which trumps Kildare, which beats Monasterevin and so on.

All the big property players have a significant presence in the county, with Cairn, Ballymore, Glenveagh and Westin among those involved in the delivery of estates of 350-plus homes.

While the building of new houses continues apace, the prices on offer are more likely to be within the reach of trader-uppers rather than first-time buyers, and a huge issue across the county is school places, particularly at secondary level, where no new schools have been built in the last few years.

READ MORE

[ Co Kildare: What’s the going rate for a first home, trader-upper or downsizer? ]

[ What will €495,000 buy in Dublin and Kildare? ]

Westfield, Leixlip

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes

Built by Killross Properties, the Westfield development is a mix of A-rated two-bed apartments, three-bed duplexes, three-bed semi-detached homes (measuring 143sq m/1,540sq ft) and four-bed detached homes, from €535,000. The site is at Easton, just off the M4 interchange at junction 6, and close to Louisa Bridge train station. Intel is also nearby. It is a super location for commuters and families, with two primary schools close to the estate. One four-bed available.

Harpur Lane, Leixlip

Agent: Coonan New Homes

Harpur Lane, Leixlip, has 130 A2-rated units.

This Cairn Homes development of 130 A2-rated units consists of three- and four-beds from €525,000, with eight homes available. Buyers can avail of a home in a sylvan setting of 16 acres, accessed via Leixlip gate, a tree-lined avenue that was once the entrance to Castletown House, Ireland’s largest Palladian mansion, and the grounds and house are open to the public. Harpur Lane lies close to the M4.

Millerstown, Kilcock

Agent: Coonan New Homes

Millerstown has a mix of two-bed and four-bed homes.

This new development, built by McGarrell Reilly, has a mix of two-beds at €375,000 and four-beds at €525,000. The BER of these properties is A2, and there are 285 houses in the development. Three four-beds, including the showhouse, are available. Although Millerstown is in Kilcock, it is only a few minutes’ drive to Maynooth University and is located in front of a beautifully landscaped linear park facing the river Rye. It is close to primary schools and there is also one secondary school in the town.

The Bawnogues, Kilcock

Agents: Coonan New Homes and Hooke & MacDonald

This Rycroft Homes development of 345 A2-rated homes comprises a mixture of three-bed semi-detached homes at €415,000 and four-bed semi-detached units at €475,000. Twenty-five more houses being released soon. Kilcock has plenty of good eateries and pubs, and the train station is a short walk from the development. This will see you into Connolly quickly. Driving into Dublin city centre takes 30 minutes if the traffic is kind. With walks on the Royal Canal greenway and a host of sporting clubs to join, quality down time is assured.

Oldtown Woods, Celbridge

Agents: Coonan New Homes and Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty

Oldtown Woods, Celbridge.

This O’Flynn Group development of 251 units consists of A2-rated two-, three- and four-bed homes with prices from €330,000 to €535,000. Seven houses are available. Celbridge, the birthplace of Arthur Guinness, honours its famous son with a 16km walkway that is ideal for bike rides on weekends. There are local canoe clubs and championship golf is close by at the K Club and Carton House. Celbridge is very much a heritage town with great spots to eat.

Linden Demesne, Maynooth

Agents: Hooke & MacDonald and Coonan New Homes

Linden Demesne is on the outskirts of Maynooth beside Carton House.

The latest release of 17 units in this Cairn Homes development includes two-bedroom homes from €425,000 and three-bed homes from €495,000. On the outskirts of Maynooth beside Carton House, a key attraction of these A-rated homes is the path linking the estate, allowing residents direct access to the parklands and gardens. It’s a 30-minute commute into Dublin city via the M4 or the train.

[ Maynooth two-bed and three-bed homes close to nature and Carton House Estate from €425,000 ]

Lumann, Straffan

Agent: French Estates

Interior of a Lumann home in Straffan.

In this Lagan Homes development, two-bed terraces are €400,000, three-bed terraces are €455,000 and three-bed semi-detached homes are €550,000. A very pretty village and home to the K Club, these homes will appeal to families who will have the primary school right outside the gates. There is an excellent fit-out on these houses by Quirc Interiors, which also runs a shop and café in the village, ideal for the post-walk coffee. Twenty units from a total of 69 remain, all of which are A2-rated.

Coach Road, Clane

Agent: Coonan New Homes

Coach Road, Clane, has a good mix of A-rated two-, three- and four-bed units.

Built by Westin, there’s a good mix of A-rated two-, three- and four-bed units in this development. Located on the Kilcock road, Clane has plenty of schools, good shopping and is within striking distance of a number of towns. Donadea Forest Park, a favourite with locals, is close by. The starting price for the three-bed semi-detached unit (113 sq m/1,216sq ft), 18 of which are currently available, is €400,000.

[ Variety of efficient, light-filled homes in Clane from €395,000 ]

Hillfort, Kill

Agents: French Estates and Coonan New Homes

Interior from Hillfort, Kill, on the outskirts of Kill village.

This Lagan Homes development of 160 homes sits on the outskirts of Kill village. With A2-energy ratings, the area of the properties range from 86sq m (925 sq ft) for the two-beds to 151sq m (1,625sq ft) for the four-beds. Prices are €380,000 for the two-bed, €445,000 for the three-bed semi-detached unit, and €540,000 for the four-beds. There are more than 100 units remaining, according to the selling agent. There is good connectivity, with access to the M7 lying just outside the estate, which is at the Dublin side of the village, and it’s also beside a new primary school.

The Meadows, Kill

Agents: Savills and Coonan New Homes

The Meadows, Kill, has some of the best value in the county.

Representing some of the lowest prices in the county, this development by Cannon Kirk is relatively keenly priced with one-bed apartments starting at €279,950, two-bed mid-terrace houses at €360,000, three-bed mid-terrace units at €410,000, three-bed end-of-terraces at €460,000 and four-bed end-of-terrace homes for €499,950. Twelve homes are on offer. Kill offers buyers the best of both worlds: the village feel with the shopping in Naas only a few minutes away. Sallins train station is less than a 10-minute drive away and the Luas at the Red Cow is reachable in 20 minutes on a good day. There are 105 homes in total, all of which are A-rated.

Stonehaven, Naas

Agents: Knight Frank and CME New Homes

While there isn’t too much detail available as of yet on this large development of 385 units by Ballymore on the outskirts of Naas on the Blessington Road, it is expected to comprise a mixture of two-, three- and four-bed homes, with A2 BERs.

Tinnycross, Ballymore Eustace

Agents: REA Brophy Farrell and Casey Estates

Tinnycross Park, Ballymore Eustace.

Located in a pretty village that’s as close to Wicklow as it is to Kildare, there are currently 11 homes from a total of 91 remaining. Built by Granbrind, prices range from €380,000 for the three-bed terrace to €500,000 for the detached four-beds. Home to the well-known Ballymore Inn, it draws people from all over the county and beyond.

Station Walk, Newbridge

Agents: Jordan Auctioneers and Sherry FitzGerald New Homes

Station Walk, a scheme of 360 A-rated homes.

This scheme has proved to be hugely popular with buyers since its launch over a year ago. About half of the 360 A-rated units available in this development by Ballymore are due to come on stream over the next two quarters. The three-bed semi-detached houses are priced from €400,000. The location is excellent, being a short walk to the train station and to local schools.

Belin Woods, Newbridge

Agent: Knight Frank

Belin Woods, Newbridge.

A total of 343 homes in a beautiful location right beside the River Liffey. Developed by Glenveagh, this scheme links directly to a riverside park allowing children to walk safely to the nearby secondary and primary schools. The development is on the right side of town for the Whitewater shopping centre, which is within walking distance and offers easy access to the Curragh plains for no end of walks. There is one four-bed semi-detached unit currently available and this is priced from €455,000.

Walkers Gate, Kildare, and Grey Abbey View, Kildare

Agent: Coonan New Homes

Walkers Gate in Kildare town.

These two Glenveagh schemes are located at opposite ends of the ancient market town. To the north, at the 186-unit Walkers Gate scheme, there is a range of A1-rated three-bed semi-detached units (117sq m) starting at €365,000 and four-bed semi-detached (138sq m) units at €420,000 all sold out with a waiting list. While the prices at Grey Abbey View have yet to be confirmed, they are expected to fall within a similar range. The location of these schemes should prove attractive to commuters. Both developments sit near the M7 interchange on the south side of Kildare town and across the road from the Kildare Village shopping outlet.

Ferns Wood, Monasterevin

Agent: REA Brophy Farrell

Ferns Wood, Monasterevin, is close to the M7.

Masonbrook Holdings has built 67 houses in a town where life tends to go at a gentler pace than its busier neighbours. Located to the north of the town, it will be a few minutes’ drive to the M7. There’s an excellent rail service and the town is well served by buses into Dublin. One of the key attractions will be the recently expanded secondary school in the town and a thriving GAA club. Four three-bed end-of-terrace houses are available, as well as six two-bed terraces, priced at €280,000. The house sizes range from 90sq m (970sq ft) to 145sq m (1,560sq ft) and all homes are A2-rated.