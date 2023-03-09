Homes in South Dublin’s newest neighbourhood starting at €565,000

Address : Woodbrook, Shankill, Dublin 18 Price : €565,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

View this property on MyHome.ie

If you snap up one of the 38 units going on sale in Woodbrook in Shankill, you’ll be buying more than a modern, A-rated home in a fine location right beside Woodbrook Golf Club and close to the M11 and M50. You’ll be buying into a vibrant new community in this South Dublin suburb, because the developers, Castlethorn, are keen to make Woodbrook a real neighbourhood and not just another housing estate.

This development just south of Shankill village and not far from Bray will initially comprise 207 homes, but it will also have its own neighbourhood centre with retail units and apartments. A new school, a creche and – crucially – a new Dart station, Woodbrook, are also planned.

This second phase of 38 houses is made up of three- four- and five-bedroom houses, and the different styles are named after places in the locality such as the Glen, the Crinken, the Shanganagh and the Conna. The three-beds from 108sq m (1,162sq ft) start at €565,000, while three-beds with a study from 143sq m start at €660,000. Four-beds from 152sq m (1,625sq ft) start at €685,000 and five-beds from 191sq m (2,056sq ft) start at €760,000.

The houses have been designed by O’Mahony Pike architects, and the emphasis is on good bedroom space and a well-designed contemporary kitchen/dining space at the heart. The first phase of 40 houses were sold off-plan, but show homes are now on view this Saturday and Sunday (March 11th and 12th).

READ MORE

The houses are all Ber A2 rated, well-insulated and built in traditional brick with a modern look. All have double-glazed windows by Munster Joinery and a highly efficient air-to-water central heating system. All kitchens have appliances included, subject to contract, and all double bedrooms have built-in wardrobes by Mountlodge Furniture. Bathrooms and ensuites are fitted out with Roca sanitary ware, wall and floor tiles and heated towel rails, and all houses have a utility room and guest toilet.

The kitchen in the three-bedroom houses at Woodbrook. Photograph: David Cantwell Photography

The three-bed mid- and end-terrace Conna has a livingroom, kitchen/diningroom, utility room and guest toilet downstairs, and a main bathroom and three bedrooms upstairs, one with an en suite. The extended end-terrace Conna has an added livingroom/conservatory to maximise the available sunlight.

The three-bed plus study Rathmichael goes over three floors, and has its main livingroom on the first floor, but if the downstairs livingroom is enough for your needs, you could convert this fine room into a fourth large bedroom. The four-bedroom Glen also has a first-floor livingroom, but also lots more space over three floors.

The dining area in the four-bedroom houses at Woodbrook. Photograph: David Cantwell Photography

The main bedroom in the four-bedroom houses at Woodbrook. Photograph: David Cantwell Photography

The piece de resistance, though, is the five-bed Kilternan, 191sq m over three floors, a great house for a growing family to spread its wings. Downstairs is a very large kitchen/dining/family room, with island, plus a large utility, guest toilet and spacious livingroom. On the first floor are four decent-sized bedrooms, plus a large bathroom and generous en suite. Up on the second floor, there’s a sizeable plant room that can be used for storage, or a home gym/yoga room.

The kitchen in the five-bedroom houses at Woodbrook. Photograph: David Cantwell Photography

The main bedroom in the large five-bedroom houses at Woodbrook. Photograph: David Cantwell Photography

The landing leads on to a magnificent main bedroom that takes up most of the second floor space, with a large walk-in wardrobe and en suite, plus a seated area by the dormered front window. It’s like being in luxury suite at a top hotel, and owners are sure to spend many a Sunday morning relaxing in this superb space, drinking their coffee, reading the papers, and enjoying their new home.