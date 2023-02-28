Druids Glen home in gated community between two championship golf courses for sale for €1.4m

Address : 21 The Avenue, Druids Glen, Newtownmountkennedy, Co. Wicklow Price : €1,400,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald Catherine O'Reilly

The address, 21 the Avenue, Druids Glen, would be impressive long before you get to see this contemporary styled house, situated as it is on the grounds of the well-known Druids Glen Golf resort in Co Wicklow.

Druids Glen golf course was designed by internationally acclaimed Pat Ruddy and Tom Craddock and has played host to the Irish Open on numerous occasions. Sergio Garcia won his first European Tour event here. Druids Heath golf course, designed by Pat Ruddy, opened in 2003 and is now the resort’s second championship venue, sitting alongside a five-star hotel and spa. In 2006 the heath hosted the Irish PGA Championship, the oldest championship in Irish golf.

Sadly, no membership benefits come with the purchase of 21 the Avenue, but as the house is located in a gated enclosure set between the two championship courses, golf is never far away. The current owners of the house like to entertain outdoors and views include Druids Glen’s 14th and 15th fairways.

21 The Avenue, Druids Glen

The contemporary style of number 21, which extends to 290 sq m (3,122 sq ft), fits well into the gated community of large, detached houses. The ground floor is open-plan with large, ridge-level glazing pouring light down two floors, through glass-lined stairs into a tiled hall. The largest room is to the left of the front door, a huge space with separate dining and kitchen areas with the ubiquitous island in the kitchen. Cabinets are made to measure and work surfaces are at least an inch of solid quartz.

Down three steps form the hall is a double-aspect formal sittingroom with large windows overlooking the gardens. The floor here is solid hardwood and the natural stone-fronted fireplace features a flat screen TV.

Also downstairs is “the office”, another sittingroom with bespoke cabinetry and a work station. All heating downstairs comes from underfloor heating while upstairs radiators utilise eco-friendly air-to-water heat pumps.

21 The Avenue, Druids Glen

Up the glazed and hardwood-floored staircase there are four bedrooms, three of which have generous en suites. The bathroom attached to the main bedroom is enormous, with a walk-in shower and a free-standing bath below a round window. All bedrooms have views over the gardens while those facing the Druids Glen course also have views through the trees and over the fairways. A balcony provides further opportunity to sit and enjoy the views.

The vagaries of the Irish weather are defeated by a roofed patio area which features a large dining table and seating for at least six. The wow factor here is the authentic South African Braai Man cooker. The built-in wood or charcoal fuelled barbecue is a Rolls-Royce of outdoor cooking, and the area is an incredible place to listen for the crack of golf clubs on balls on a summer’s evening.

Outside, there is parking for at least four cars, a double garage and an electric car charging point. The property has electric gates to the Avenue, a private road which in turn has gates to the private road in the 360 acre Druids Glen golf resort. There are further tall gates from the resort to the public road, but at number 21, thoughts of the public may be very far away indeed. This A-rated four-bedroom home is now on the market through Sherry FitzGerald Catherine O’Reilly, seeking €1.4 million.