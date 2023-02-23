A-rated new homes in Kilternan development priced from €610,000, including EV charger

Address : Dun Óir, Glenamuck Road, Kilternan, Dublin 18 Price : €610,000 Agent : Hooke & MacDonald

It’s getting very busy around Kilternan these days.

The south Dublin suburb, between Stepaside and Enniskerry, has seen a number of housing developments go up in the past few years, including Rockville, Suttonfield and Bishops Gate, with Kilternan Wood due to launch later in spring.

It’s no wonder the area is popular; in the foothills of the Wicklow and Dublin mountains, it has a rural feel but is still convenient to transport links and amenities, providing homebuyers with all the comfort and convenience they need for modern life.

This week sees the launch of Dun Óir, a high-quality residential development on the corner of the Glenamuck and Enniskerry roads.

B&C Contractors are the developers, a family business founded in Monaghan by Jim McBride and now run by his sons Jim and Colm McBride, and a third generation, Stephen and Michael McBride. Their most recent project was at Castle Court in Sandymount, Dublin 4. Hooke and MacDonald are the selling agents for Dun Óir.

The development initially comprises 27 houses: 18 three-beds, terraced and semi-detached, at 109.7sq m (1,181sq ft) and 122.7sq m (1,321sq ft); five four-beds, semi-detached, at 155.8sq m (1,677sq ft) and 198.5sq m (2,137sq ft); and four five-beds, semi-detached, also at 198.5sq m (2,137sq ft).

The three-beds are two storeys high and come in two styles called Cedar and Redwood. The four-beds, Hawthorn and Sycamore, are three storeys high, as are the five-beds (Birch). Prices will range from €610,000 for the three-beds, from €765,000 for the four-beds and from €830,000 for the five-beds.

Looking around a three-bed show house, in the Cedar style, you can see everything has been done with comfort and sustainability in mind.

The exteriors use Kingscourt Country Manor bricks in either buff or red, giving a nice, classic feel, and the windows and patio doors are made from high-performance German UPVC profiles and are double-glazed throughout; the black framework adds a touch of class.

The interiors have been tastefully staged by Elk House Interiors.

Downstairs is a livingroom to the front, and a kitchen/diningroom to the rear, opening out to a small but cosy back garden via French doors. The kitchen/diningroom is roomy enough, with lots of storage space, ice crystal worktops, Neff appliances and Shaker-style fittings.

There’s also a utility room with a washer and dryer. Still, you can’t help notice the absence of a big, open-plan family area, and anyone buying here to start a family may be looking towards upsizing as their kids grow older. There’s a guest WC downstairs, and generous understairs storage, plus a handy cloak cupboard.

Upstairs to the rear is the main bedroom with en suite and large walk-in wardrobe, while bedrooms two and three look out to the front.

The high elevation of Dun Óir offers views out to Killiney Hill, Howth and the Dublin mountains from upstairs. The bedrooms have contemporary wall-to-ceiling wardrobes, There’s also a family bathroom on this level, and a handy box room off the landing that could be used as a nursery or office.

The four-bedroom Sycamore show house is laid out over three storeys, with larger kitchen and living areas and more spacious bedrooms; the main bedroom takes up the entire second floor and features an en suite and a generous window space which can be a lounge area or even a home office area.

The four-bedroom Hawthorn and five-bedroom Birch, both at 198.5sq m, add even more space, with an entertainment room on the first floor and additional bedrooms on the second floor.

All the houses in Dun Óir have been fitted with a highly efficient air-to-water heat pump system which prioritises hot water delivery. Heat recovery ventilation keeps the air fresh and prevents humidity building up. The bathrooms are fitted with Sonas ceramic units and Otto cabinets and vanity units.

Each house is wired for TV and data services, and has a fire alarm detection system in each room, with wireless intruder alarm systems. Outside there’s parking space for two cars per house, with a future-proof EV charger.

Dun Óir is being nicely landscaped to tie in with the rural feel of the area, with a grand granite wall made from stone reclaimed during the building works.

There are numerous sports clubs, adventure trails and walking routes within easy reach, along with Leopardstown racecourse, Carrickmines golf club, Carrickmines croquet and lawn tennis club and Ballyogan skate park.

You’re also close to the M50 and just a short drive from the wide-open spaces of the Wicklow Mountains. Carrickmines retail park, aka the Park, is just down the Glenamuck road, with Smyths Toys, Harvey Norman, Curry’s PC World and Woodies among the retailers. The Carrickmines Luas green line stop is just beyond the Park.

Dun Óir’s A-rated homes are now on the market through Hooke and MacDonald, asking between €610,000 and €830,000.