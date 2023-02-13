Looking for a home in Leitrim? Try this four-bed fixer-upper for €280k or a holiday home for €149k

While a recent report from the CSO found Leitrim to be the county with the highest proportion of vacant dwellings in the State, at 10.6 per cent, the figure came as something of a surprise to those involved in the sale of residential properties there.

Carrick-on-Shannon-based estate agent Joe Brady of REA Brady, The Irish Times reported, said it has been proving difficult to meet demand for those looking to buy or rent in the area.

The main source of unoccupied properties, Brady suggested, are main street terraced buildings in “secondary towns”, where families previously lived above shops. These are proving to be unpopular with today’s buyer.

For those interested in finding a home in the county, here’s a selection of what is currently on the market there, from a four-bed in Leitrim village, to a fixer-upper in Aghavas.

Four-bed

11 Woodville, Leitrim village

This four-bedroom detached home with three bathrooms is well located in Leitrim village, with schools, shops, restaurants and pubs close by. The property, extending to 145 sq m (1,561 sq ft), is in turnkey condition with contemporary, neutral finishes throughout. It has a C Ber rating and a large green back garden hived off by trees.

The 25 sq m (269 sq ft) kitchen has been refitted with quartz worktops, LED lighting and an island unit. The good-quality appliances include a Neff induction hob, two Neff ovens and integrated dishwasher and fridge freezer. There is also a generous utility room with built-in storage units and integrated washing machine and dryer. This property is on the market through Sherry FitzGerald Farrell, seeking €329,950.

Three-bed

9 Bóthar Fergus, Dun Rí, Carrick on Shannon

This three-bedroom semidetached house, extending to 113 sq m (1,216 sq ft), is in the Dun Rí development in Carrick on Shannon. It offers a familiar layout for a house of this kind, with two double bedrooms, one of which is en suite, and a single bedroom and main bathroom upstairs. Downstairs there is an eat-in kitchen with a living area, a utility to the rear and a sittingroom to the front. It is in good condition but could do with a cosmetic refresh; a new owner may look to paint or replace the slightly dates wooden kitchen units and floors.

There is a well-maintained south-facing back garden with a patio area and law. The property, which has a C Ber rating, is a five-minute drive from the schools, sports facilities and eateries of the town centre. Number 9 Bóthar Fergus is on the market through REA Brady, seeking €229,000.

Downsizer

Apartment 2, Block B, Shannon Cove, Dromod

This ground-floor two-bed apartment may appeal to someone looking to downsize to an easy-to-maintain property in a picturesque setting. This own-door property, extending to 93 sq m (1,001 sq ft), is in a gated marina community – offering tranquil views across the water – and is just a 10-minute walk from the amenities of Dromod village. Dromod is also a stop on the Dublin to Sligo rail line. Shannon Cove is a 10-minute drive to Longford and 15-minute drive to Carrick-on-Shannon.

The property comes to the market in good condition but could do with a cosmetic refresh. Both the bedrooms are doubles, and the principal is en suite. This apartment, with a D Ber rating, is on the market through Abbey Properties seeking €183,000.

Buy-to-let

72 St Patricks Park, Carrick-on-Shannon

This newly renovated two-bedroom mid-terrace property comes to the market in contemporary, turnkey condition in the bustling town of Carrick on Shannon. It benefits from a covered patio area in the back garden, leading on to a long lawn. The open-plan kitchen/livingroom on the ground floor makes the most of the available space, with an L shaped breakfast bar separating the space and offering a dining space. There are two double-bedrooms and Its fresh interiors will likely appeal to prospective renters and leave very little work for a buyer to do.

On the first floor are two double bedrooms and a bathroom with an electric shower. The house, which has a D Ber rating, is within walking distance of town and all its amenities, including schools, shops, train station, a leisure centre, and the river Shannon boardwalk. This property is on the market through REA Brady, seeking €129,900.

Holiday home

12 Drumcoura Lake Resort, Ballinamore

This detached three-bedroom holiday home in Drumcoura Lake Resort would make an ideal waterside retreat, just minutes from Ballinamore town. Located in a development of similar cabin-style homes, the ground-floor has a large kitchen-diner and two livingrooms, one with a rustic exposed-stone hearth to warm yourself in front of after watersports. There is also a hangout space on the first-floor landing.

There is an en suite double bedroom also on the ground floor while two more doubles are on the first floor. There is a decking area around the property and views of rolling hills and the lake. This easy-to-maintain property, with a C Ber rating, is on the market through REA Brady, seeking €149,000.

Fixer-upper

Corraneary, Aghavas

This detached four-bed home, built in the early 20th century, offers a great canvas to inspire an imaginative buyer to restore it to its former glory. Extending to 160 sq m (1,722 sq ft), the airy home retains ceiling roses and cornicing as well as wooden floors. The front of the home has large bay windows, adding extra space to the large entrance hallway. There is also a large coach house on the grounds.

It is nestled among mature trees on 1.2 acres, just 11km from Mohill town. This home, which currently has an F Ber rating, is on the market through DNG McGill, seeking €280,000.