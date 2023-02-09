What will €495,000 buy in Dublin and Kildare?

Country
Address: Old Post Office, Clownings, Straffan, Co Kildare
Agent: Coonan Property
This four-bedroom house extends to a generous 160 sq m (1,722 sq ft). Dating from the early 1900s and lying on 1.25 acres, it was originally the post office for the Barton family at Straffan House, now the K Club. There are substantial outbuildings on the site that offer further potential.
Plus: Charming light-filled home
Minus: Families will have to address the lack of gates to the road front for safety
Town
Address: 14 Moyville, Rathfarnham, Dublin 16
Agent: DNG
This three-bedroom house measuring 110 sq m (1,184 sq ft) is presented in good condition and has been extended to the rear. It is positioned close to the entrance of the development and has an impressive principal bedroom – formerly two bedrooms. There is scope to covert the attic.
Plus: Good location
Minus: Ber is E2