Fairview three-bed offers car-free family living for €580,000

Number 18 Fairview Green has been much loved by its current owners and is likely to appeal to a family looking to set down roots near the city

Address : 18 Fairview Green, Marino, Dublin 3 Price : €580,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

View this property on MyHome.ie

Number 18, a three-bedroom terraced home, sits nestled in the corner of Fairview Green. It’s a five-minute walk from Fairview’s main street which has frequent buses that get you into the city centre in 10 minutes. It is also a 10-minute walk from the amenities of Clontarf village, including its Dart station. You could easily live in this C-rated home without a car if you wanted to reduce your monthly bills and your carbon footprint.

The front hall has its original wood floor – the house was built in the late 1920s – and the white walls and ceiling create a sense of space, which is further enhanced by the banister of the stairs being mounted on the inside wall.

To the left off the hall is a sittingroom which has a cast-iron fireplace, originally from the main bedroom, painted a vibrant yellow as its focal point. Olivia and Bartek Typrowicz bought this property before their first child was born in 2008 and although the rear extension for the kitchen/diningroom was already added, they have engaged in both large and small upgrades of the house since then. They had the home insulated and new double-glazed windows fitted, with a triple-glazed window for the front room.

Entrance hall

Sittingroom

Living area

Kitchen

Bartek added the built-in shelving on either side of the chimney breast in the sittingroom, currently home to Olivia’s book collection and their child’s impressive Lego creations.

READ MORE

Further down the hall, there is great storage under the stairs, including drawers for shoes and a large coat cupboard. There is also a loo under the stairs with rustic wooden floating shelves, white metro tiles and a contemporary countertop sink.

A second living area sits behind the first and opens into the kitchen-diningroom extension at the back of the property. As a middle room with no windows, this section of the house gets natural light through a recess in the wall into the dining area, which has French doors leading out to the back garden. The living area is a cosy space, perfect for movie nights, set around a large wood-burning stove, which, Olivia says, heats the whole downstairs.The open-plan kitchen-diningroom is bathed in light from three Velux windows overhead as well as the French doors. The couple had the white kitchen units imported from Poland and they are in great condition. The counter separating the kitchen from the dining area is integrated on both sides, housing the washing machine on the dining side and the dishwasher on the opposite side. The kitchen has a large double-basin sink, black Rangemaster double oven and big fridge-freezer; the white subway tiles of the splashback will suit most tastes.

Upstairs, the main bathroom is a wetroom with slate tiles underfoot. While thorough insulation in the walls made the room smaller, Olivia says it was worth it to make the room feel warmer. The main bedroom sits at the front of the house with mirrored sliding-door wardrobes and storage on one wall.

Main bedroom

Single bedroom

Second bedroom

Wetroom

A single bedroom is to the left of that, which currently has a bed with plenty of storage drawers underneath. The wall above the door doesn’t meet the ceiling so it has been filled in with glass panelling. A second double bedroom on the first floor comes with sliding-door storage.

The back garden has a patio big enough for a table and chairs, where Bartek has built a wooden storage unit which doubles as a countertop for a barbecue. Beyond the patio, the rest of the garden is raised, with loose stones bordered by flower beds including lavender and jasmine trees. The wood-clad shed has been adapted so that half of it is now a small office space, from where Olivia works – with a plug-in heater for warmth. High fences have been installed at the top of the wall to enhance privacy. The property backs on to the rear of a neighbouring house.

The back garden including the shed/office

This home has been much loved by its current owners and is likely to appeal to a family looking to set down roots near the city. The children can walk to school, says Olivia, and are part of local sports clubs, playing GAA with the local club and tennis in Clontarf. They also make use of the swimming pool at the nearby West Wood Club. Fairview Park is a great place to go for walks and is full of activity on the weekends, she says. Number 18, extending to 99sq m (1,065sq ft), is now on the market through Sherry FitzGerald, seeking €580,000.