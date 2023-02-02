Property agent John McNally remembered for his energy and enthusiasm

Tributes have been paid to John McNally, who died peacefully surrounded by his family on Friday last. Widely known, highly regarded and respected, he will be sadly missed by his family, his colleagues in McNally Handy and across the property industry.

McNally was educated at Clongowes and subsequently Dublin Institute of Technology, and his property career spanned more than 50 years and included time with Morrissey’s, Murphy Buckley Keogh and Gilbert Lyon White.

Driven to be master of his own ship, McNally subsequently founded McNally Handy and Partners real estate agency in 1986 with the late Roger Handy and has built up a well-regarded business over the subsequent 37 years with the assistance of his fellow director, James Dunphy, associate director Carley Fahey and all the McNally Handy team.

Known for his good humour, friendly nature, flamboyancy, dapper appearance and ability to get the best out of any situation (especially with a gavel), John’s energy and enthusiasm is industry renowned.

An avid sport enthusiast, John was a prominent member of Portmarnock and Milltown golf clubs, Fitzwilliam tennis club and the Royal Irish yacht club.

McNally is survived by his wife, Mags, their four daughters, Amy, Sophie, Nikki and Bex, their husbands and partners Owen, Brian, Ruairí and James, his grandchildren, so treasured by “Papa John”, Sadie, Noah, Thalia and Daisy, his sisters and brothers, Gena, Karen, Dee, Richard and Drew.

Finally, his family would like to thank the staff of Beaumont Hospital and Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross for their exceptional care. John will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.