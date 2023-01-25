Take 5: What will €240,000 buy in Romania, Spain, Norway, the UK and Tipperary?

IRELAND: TIPPERARY

This double-fronted farmhouse located in Cashel is just a 15-minute drive to Thurles, where there is a link to the Dublin-Cork commuter rail service. There is room to extend to the rear and side of this three-bedroom house, subject to planning permission. The property is Ber-exempt and benefits from lovely views from the south-facing rear garden. Price: €240,000. Agent: sherryfitz.ie

ROMANIA: BUCHAREST

This one-bed apartment in Bucharest is in a area full of restaurants, hotels and shopping

Located with a prominent position close to the vibrant Victoria Square and the prestigious George Enescu Museum, this one-bedroom apartment extends to 71sq m (764sq ft). Set in a residential building of 40 units, there are lovely views from generous terrace spaces, and the area is surrounded with prominent office buildings, restaurants, hotels and shopping. Price: €237,765. Agent: sothebysrealty.com

SPAIN: ALICANTE

This two-bed apartment in Denia, Alicante, has direct beach access

Extending to 70sq m (753sq ft) plus a 17sq m (183sq ft) terrace, this two-bedroom apartment has direct beach access and is close to all amenities in Denia, a tourist destination on the northern coast of Alicante province. The area is famous for its beaches and clear waters. Consisting of 62 apartments in total, all of which have sea views, communal facilities include swimming pools and landscaped gardens. Price: €250,000. Agent: spotblue.com

NORWAY: LONGYEARBYEN

This wooden cabin in Longyearbyen is less than a 15-minute drive from amenities

This rural bolt-hole has two bedrooms and extends to 71sq m (764sq ft). Overlooking the water in a spectacular setting, the wooden cabin has a driveway to the front door and is less than a 15-minute drive from amenities. Constructed in 1996, interiors are lovely with a Scandinavian theme. Price: 2.5m Kr/€233,832 Agent: hjemeiendomsmegling.no

THE UK: LONDON

The barge resembles an apartment inside with three bedrooms

This Humber Keel barge based in Norfolk has been converted into a four-bedroom family home and featured on the Channel 4 series: George Clarke’s Amazing Spaces. Converted in 2014, the barge, measuring 22.9m in length, is full of natural light and resembles an apartment inside with three bedrooms on the lower deck while a kitchen-diner area has five windows and a skylight with access to the foredeck via French doors. Similar barges can command £2,900 per week for holiday rentals. Price: £215,000/€244,271. Agent: norfolk.boatshed.com