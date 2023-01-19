Modernist two-bed by acclaimed architect on Nutley Avenue for €998,000

The property, having two bedrooms and extending to 112sq m, is incredibly bright thanks to its design

Address : Rednal, 34A Nutley Avenue, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4 Price : €998,000 Agent : Hunters Estate Agents

“A gifted teacher, a fine architect and a wonderful mentor” were some of the phrases used to describe Prof Cathal O’Neill, who died in July last year, in his obituary. Eight months prior his death, he took out an advertisement in The Irish Times that read: “To celebrate his 91st birthday, Cathal O’Neill, architect, is taking the day off work.” As head of University College Dublin’s school of architecture, from 1973 to 1996, he inspired a generation of architects.

One of his designs, Rednal at 34A Nutley Avenue in Ballsbridge, was inspired by the great German-American modernist, architect Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, who ran the architecture school at Illinois Institute of Technology in the United States, where O’Neill studied for his master’s degree in the 1950s.

“Shortly before he died, he told us that he was really proud of the house,” says the owner of the two-bedroom property that occupies a corner site on Nutley Avenue.

The property, having two bedrooms and extending to 112sq m (1,205sq ft), is incredibly bright thanks to its design, which has really stood the test of time since it was built in the 1980s.

Overlooking the fields of St Michael’s College to the rear, the well-proportioned property has five bay windows facilitating the natural flow of light within, along with double doors from the principal en suite bedroom that open out to a side garden.

It was given an overhaul two years ago with the addition of new windows, flooring and a state-of-the-art boiler, helping the property toward its C3 Ber.

At ground level lie the two bedrooms while a livingroom warmed by an open fire lies adjacent to a new kitchen/dining area, which also has access to a patio and southeast-facing back garden. A utility and family bathroom complete downstairs.

A lovely feature of the house is the office space upstairs, which is again bathed in light thanks to the clerestory windows that surround the room.

Its high-demand location needs little introduction. Situated off Nutley Lane adjacent to the Merrion Centre and opposite St Vincent’s hospital, the property is close to numerous popular schools and within walking distance to UCD, while the Dart is nearby as is the quality bus corridor on the N11, and the M50 serving Dublin Airport.

The property is now on the market through estate agent Hunters, seeking €998,000.

The property has has good garden space as it occupies a corner site