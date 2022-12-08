Take 5: What will €460,000 buy in Norway, France, Chile, Mexico and Galway?

IRELAND: GALWAY

Set in the landscaped grounds of the period pile Barna House, 9 Woodbury in Barna Demesne is a spacious three-bedroom first-floor apartment. The gated development lies on the shores of Rusheen Bay and the 106sq m (1,140sq ft), C2-rated unit benefits from a good-sized balcony overlooking the gardens. Price: €460,000. Agent: mulleryauctioneers.ie

This four-bed cabin in Favang boasts superb views

NORWAY: FAVANG

Set 800m above sea level, adjacent to new alpine slopes and ski lifts, this new four-bedroom cabin is just the ticket for year-round activities in the idyllic surroundings of the Norwegian alpine resort of Kvitfjell. Hiking trails surround the cabin, which is ski-in ski-out, and interiors have superb views of the surrounding areas. Price: 4.75 million kroner/€460,444. Agent: buenutvikling.buenhytter.no

This French mansion has a basement wine cellar, and a small indoor pool and spa

FRANCE: PÉZENAS

Extending to a whopping 500sq m (5,380sq ft), this 19th-century mansion has buckets of character and charm. Dating from 1880 and set over three floors, the property has a wine cellar in the basement and a small indoor pool and spa in a large recreation area. While the majority of the house has been renovated, it will require some investment but could also be subdivided into several dwellings. Price: €455,000. Agent: immo-diffusion.fr

This four-bed home in Los Rios is being sold fully furnished

CHILE: LOS RIOS

Lying on more than 12 acres, this four-bedroom property, known as the Rectangle House, was designed by architect Cazú Zegers. Surrounded by forest with a lake, the property, which is being sold furnished, was constructed to take advantage of the light and views. In addition to the grounds, the property has a hot tub, corrals for horses and two storage sheds. Price: $482,875/€456,060. Agent: sothebysrealty.com

MEXICO: RIVIERA NAYARIT

Located in Nuevo Vallarta West, this four-bedroom house has six bathrooms and extends to 269sq m (2,895sq ft). Newly constructed, its design marries the outdoor areas, which include a small swimming pool on one side with a garden on the other, allowing lots of light and ventilation into the property. It also has a rooftop with a barbecue area, and is located close to beaches and restaurants. Price: $489.000/€466,026. Agent: mexhome.com