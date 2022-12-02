What will €170,000 buy in France, Romania, Turkey, Thailand and West Cork?

IRELAND: WEST CORK

Perched on an elevated half-acre site with countryside views, this traditional three-bedroom farmhouse is about 3½km from Dunmanway. It has planning permission for an architecturally designed extension that would give 235sq m (2,530sq ft) in total or could just be refurbished as is. Price: €170,000. Agent: hol.ie

Romania

ROMANIA: PRAHOVA

Surrounded by forest with a stream running through the 0.7-acre site, this holiday home is in vineyard country an hour from Bucharest. Set over three levels, the three-bedroom house has a barbecue, fire pit and gazebo for summer dining. It also has full facilities to brew liqueurs as the land has many apple, pear, peach and apricot trees. Price: $185,567/€179,071. Agent: sothebysrealty.com

France

FRANCE: ARETTE

Dating from 1836, this three-bedroom chalet measuring 130sq m (1,399sq ft) has views to the village and mountains. It is located 20 minutes from a ski station with daily transportation during the winter season. It is also situated on a famous hiking trail (the GR 10). The village is 32km to the Spanish border, an hour to the airport at Biarritz and beaches at the Atlantic coast. Price: €174,500. Agent: frenchcharacterhomes.com

Turkey

TURKEY: FETHIYE

Located on what is often called the Turkish Riviera, this two-bedroom 100sq m (1,076sq ft) apartment is situated in a complex surrounded by emerald green pine forests with super views of the Ovacik and Babadag mountains. Situated a 15-minute drive to the beach and a short walk to amenities, on-site facilities include indoor and outdoor pools, a restaurant and bar. Price: €168,055. Agent: spotblue.com

Thailand

THAILAND: BANGKOK

Though not large, at just 34sq m (366sq ft) this one-bedroom apartment has a really lovely layout and comes fully furnished with air conditioning. Located on Sukhumvit Road, facilities include a swimming pool, fitness centre, co-working space, children’s playroom, laundry service, a steam room with sauna and 24-hour security. Price: $167,165/€162,052. Agent: sothebysrealty.com