Photographer’s artisan Blackrock cottage on the market for €495,000

Address : 8 Annaville Avenue, Blackrock, Co Dublin Price : €495,000

Situated in a quiet little cul-de-sac off Newtown Park in Blackrock, Annaville Avenue has a diverse mix of houses, including period terraced houses and artisan cottages.

Number 8, an end-of-terrace cottage, dates from circa 1890 and was, in a former life, a little shop that served the quiet neighbourhood.

It was purchased by the photographer Lois Crighton in 1993.

“At the time there was a poor enough extension to the rear, which had a flat roof and when you walked through the front door, the bathroom was right in front of you,” she says.

With architectural supervision, the 72sq m (755sq ft) home was altered into what it is today: a charming light-filled period artisan cottage.

“As a photographer I have worked from home for almost 30 years, so the house needed to work as my studio too. The livingroom” – which now has a vaulted ceiling and lots of glazing that bounces light within – has a layout where I can clear the room to one side in about 10 minutes and put up a background for my work,” says Crighton of the long, bright open-plan living/diningroom.

The result is a very flexible property; the dining area, which also works as a studio, has accommodated 20 guests for dinner, and the second bedroom (which lies to the back of the house) is used as her home office, while also functioning as a guest bedroom.

“When I bought the house there were two tiny bedrooms out the back, so we changed them into one bedroom that doubles as an office,” Crighton says.

In addition, what is now a storage room – located adjacent to the bathroom – was used by Crighton as a darkroom for her photography; her work has featured in national media and was selected for the RHA annual group show and nominated at the Billabong XXL Awards in 2015.

Off the entrance hall lie a kitchen and the main bedroom, both of which face the street, while the large open-plan living and dining space is situated to the rear. From here there is access via French doors to a long paved terrace that benefits from a westerly aspect.

With mature plants, there is also access from the front of the property to the terrace, so new owners who may want to develop the space further won’t have to haul gardening accoutrements through the house. The terrace is also accessed from the second bedroom/home office.

All in all, it’s a really charming space, where a period fireplace and antiques serve as reminders that the house is more than a century old.

Despite the property having triple-glazed windows to the front, it has a Ber of G, but this may be the trade-off for so much glazing, vaulted ceilings and an open fireplace.

Number 8 Annaville Avenue has now been launched to the market through Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty, seeking €495,000.