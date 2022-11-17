Town & Country: What will €200,000 buy in Dublin and Mayo?

COUNTRY
Address: Claremount, Claremorris, Co Mayo
Agent: Tuohy O’Toole
This period historic mansion dates from 1770 and extends to a whopping 890sq m (9,580sq ft). On an elevated one-acre site, the cut limestone property requires complete refurbishment. It was erected as a country house for Col Dominick Browne and has enormous redevelopment potential, as a nursing home, residential property or an education or hospitality facility – subject to planning.
Plus: Amazing potential for restoration
Minus: Building costs are high
TOWN
Address: 61 Geraldstown Woods, Santry Avenue, Santry, Dublin 9
Agent: Property Team Lappin Estates
Within walking distance to DCU, this 61sq m (657sq ft) top-floor apartment in need of refurbishment has two double bedrooms and benefits from a south-facing aspect. With a Ber of C3, it has attic storage and is convenient to transport links and the M50.
Plus: Convenient location close to transport links
Minus: It requires refurbishment and building costs are high