‘Futureproofed’ Monkstown three-bed semi on the market for €645,000

Number 46 Abbey Road is a former local authority house that has been completely refurbished and modernised, and now offers a smart home option for a young family. The owner, who works in the tech industry, stripped the house back to the walls, put in new plumbing and heating, installed Rationel double-glazed windows and doors, and “futureproofed” the house by putting in internet connections and ethernet cabling. “I never foresaw that I’d be working extensively from home,” he says.

He also removed several interior walls to open up the living space, which was “quite a project” but well worth it. “There was some structural work to do there, but I’m glad we did it because it completely changes the character of the house, especially on the ground floor, because you had all these small, pokey-enough little rooms, but now you’ve got the full use of it out to the kitchen area.”

After doing some research, he moved the heating system up to the attic, freeing up more living space on the first floor. With new insulation, the house has an impressive Ber rating of C1.

The owner has been spending more time living and working in the United States, and is now ready to make the permanent move there with his partner. He has decided to finally let go of his south Dublin bolt-hole and let a new owner get the full benefit of the exceptional three-bedroom semi-detached house in this popular location.

Recently, he did another refresh on the house, repainting the interiors, refinishing the maple floors and adding a patio deck to the back of the house, so now it’s in turnkey condition.

The house is set well back from the main road, and the long gravel driveway has room for up to three cars. A tiled porch leads to a bright, spacious entrance hall, with engineered maple floor, wall-mounted shelf and ample understairs storage. Through a glass-panelled door you get to the main living space — bright, roomy, and with engineered maple floors and inset lighting. French-style patio doors lead out to the rear deck and garden. The kitchen, designed by Lisa Maher, has fully fitted bespoke units and fully tiled floor, and a skylight above lets in lots of natural light. The mosaic-tiled splashbacks add a lovely touch. There’s a small utility room off the kitchen, and that leads into the garage, which offers scope to convert into a den, a playroom or a fourth bedroom.

Upstairs, off the bright, spacious carpeted landing, are three bedrooms, one very spacious double bedroom to the back, a decent-sized double room to the front with views out to the Dublin Mountains, and a large single room also to the front. The bathroom has been remodelled and upgraded, with the floors and walls tiled in luxurious porcelain. There’s also underfloor heating and a heated towel rail.

The back garden is low maintenance with mature planting and a lovely lawn area for the children to play. Abbey Road is just a short distance from Monkstown village, and also close to the shops in Dean’s Grange. The 46A bus used to stop right outside number 46, but now it’s up at nearby Baker’s Corner, a three-minute walk away.

Nearby is also a popular gourmet deli SC Grocer, and sports amenities such as Blackrock RFC, Monkstown Lawn Tennis Club and Monkstown DLR pool and fitness centre are also close by. It’s also convenient for schools such as CBC Monkstown, Dún Laoghaire IADT and Rockford Manor.

Number 46 Abbey Road, extending to 100sq m (1,076sq ft), is for sale through Sherry FitzGerald, asking €645,000.