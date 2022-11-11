Take5: What will €475,000 buy in France, Turkey, Gran Canaria, Canada and Kilkenny?

FRANCE: GOUDARGUES

Extending to 145sq m (1,560sq ft) and sitting on three-quarters of an acre, this villa, which was constructed in 2007, has four bedrooms. The gardens that surround the house have a swimming pool and terraces with storage, and parking in a separate garage. The property has rental income potential.

Price: €475,000

Agent: immo-diffusion.fr

IRELAND: KILKENNY

Known as The Villa, this charming five-bedroom terraced house in the village of Piltown has lots of character. Dating back to 1873, it was built for the local doctor as part of the Bessborough Estate, and retains lots of period details. It has a large enclosed back garden with an orchard and outbuildings.

Price: €475,000

Agent: reastokesandquirke.ie

TURKEY: ALANYA

Located close to sandy beaches, this four-bedroom duplex apartment in a quiet neighbourhood in Mahmutlar extends to 165sq m. Communal facilities include indoor and outdoor swimming pools, terraces and landscaped gardens in addition to a gym, children’s playground and 24-hour security. Due to its location, there is rental income potential.

Price: €475,000

Agent: spotblue.com

CANADA: TORONTO

This one-bedroom apartment on King Street East is situated in a great neighbourhood with trendy restaurants and shopping in addition to St Lawrence Market. With hardwood flooring and a bright southerly aspect, the unit which has views over the city, is within walking distance to the Distillery District and the financial district.

Price: 639,900 Canadian dollars/€475,000

Agent: sothebysrealty.com

SPAIN: GRAN CANARIA

Originally dating from 1982 and renovated in 2016, this one-bedroom apartment in Puerto de Mogan has a superb roof terrace with all-day sun and laden with bougainvillea, olives and citrus fruit. The terrace also has a shower and an outdoor kitchen with a dining space for up to six people. Due to its location in the pretty port of Mogan, it has income potential.

Price: €475,000

Agent: finn.no