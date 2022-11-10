Terenure property offers a three-bed and an apartment under one roof for €1.35m

Address : 14/14A Westbourne Road Terenure Dublin 6W Price : €1,350,000 Agent : DNG

View this property on MyHome.ie

Westbourne Road is a highly desirable cul-de-sac in Terenure Village as it offers the best of both worlds: a quiet location with little traffic — making it popular with families — with all village amenities on the doorstep. Recreational activities can be found at Bushy Park a short stroll away, catering for tennis, football, boules and its woodland walks are perfect for morning jogs.

Number 14/14A is an unusual offering in the fact that the semi-detached house is divided into two units. Number 14 is a ground-floor apartment located in the main house consisting of a living room and two double bedrooms with a kitchen and dining area opening out to a courtyard to the back.

Number 14A is a home laid out over two levels. The hall door lies to the front adjacent to a side passage, while inside lies an open-plan kitchen/dining area with a living room and three bedrooms upstairs, sitting over the apartment in the main house.

Apartment livingroom

Apartment kitchen

Kitchen at 14A three-bed home

“It has always been two flats, built in the 1940s by the old Bailey family for two aunts as Bailey himself lived in number 18, which is our family home,” explains the architect owner. “About 16 years ago we got permission to extend and refurbish the flats.”

READ MORE

Outside, the back garden has been cleverly split to provide green spaces for the apartment and house.

For the apartment there is access to a small courtyard garden from both the principal bedroom and dining room, while a larger space with mature planting for the three-bedroom 14A lies to the rear, accessed from its kitchen/dining area and side passage, which has an outdoor dining and separate living space bordered by bamboo for privacy.

The fact that there are two units means new owners could, as current owners have done, rent out the two-bedroom apartment for about €2,500 per month, which would help towards mortgage payments.

Bedroom at 14A

Bedroom in the apartment opens to the courtyard

Back garden for 14A

Or, it could easily be reinstated to a 203sq m (2,185sq ft) family home with five bedrooms by removing an internal wall, as suggested by estate agent Eunan Doherty of DNG, who is handling the sale: “As the kitchens [in the two units] are side by side, by knocking one wall, you would get a very large kitchen in a substantial family home.”

Either way, the C3-rated semi-detached house will be of interest to those looking for a home in Terenure Village, and is on the market seeking €1.35 million.