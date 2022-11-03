Renovated Marlborough Road four-bed with life-sized doll’s house for sale for €2.35m

Address : 41 Marlborough Road, Donnybrook, Dublin 4 Price : €2,350,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

When 41 Marlborough Road in Donnybrook was last on the market, in 2016, The Irish Times said that “even the pickiest buyers will find little to change in this renovated terraced Victorian redbrick”.

And as it happens that was right on the mark. The Dublin 4 property back then had been extended and restored into a family home from flats and “finished with considerable style and contemporary design flourishes”, according to the review.

And good design does not date, so the property, which sold for €2.2 million in 2016, when it was seeking €1.795 million, has the same selling points today. A lovely restored 268sq m (2,885sq ft) two-storey-over-basement terraced redbrick in turnkey condition.

Drawingroom

Diningroom

Interconnecting main reception rooms at hall level are as they were in their heyday with fine plasterwork and matching fireplaces. “Typically, these rooms would be ‘ghost rooms’ – rarely used if at all – but Covid-19 changed all that and they really came into their own, especially with the two open fires,” recalls the owner.

While all the property needed was upkeep, the current owners did change a downstairs loo by removing a shower as “you’d hit your head against the wall if you stood up straight in it”.

But the biggest change was to a pretty 37sq m (401sq ft) studio in the garden that benefits from pedestrian access to the rear so it could also work for an au pair. While it had been kitted out as a gym before, handyman Freddy Gough has built a remarkable life-size doll’s house inside, with lots of added storage – in addition to clever storage in the house and attic, which now has a Stira for access.

Garden studio

Life size doll's house in the garden studio

“A friend of mine found a picture of a doll’s house built within a room and, as Freddy can turn his hand to anything, we gave him the picture and left him to do it. Our preteens have their sleepovers there, while the smaller ones are in there after school and all weekend. When we have parties in the summer all the children head straight for the doll’s house.”

While the period reception rooms are getting their fair share of use, there is no doubt that the garden level will be where new owners spend most of their time.

Kitchen

It’s a lovely bright space where a simple white Kube kitchen with Miele appliances allows an old brick hearth to take centre stage. From here a neat slatted oak partition and painted wooden wall panels create a natural divide between living and eating areas. Running parallel is a good-sized utility, storeroom and loo.

Dining area at garden level

Garden level livingroom

Three bedrooms, including a fine en suite principal, lie on the top floor, while a fourth bedroom on the first floor return would also work as a study.

One of the four bedrooms

Just off the garden-level living area is a patio with bamboo, silver birch and Acer palmatum adding both interest and colour. But for little ones it will be the doll’s house that will clinch the deal, so much so, that it could be hard to get them out.

Bathroom

The property is located close to a number of Dublin’s top schools with numerous sporting amenities and shops within walking distance.

Number 41, which is Ber-exempt and dates from 1856 – a date that is stamped on some of the old internal door knobs – is now on the market through Sherry FitzGerald seeking €2.35 million.