Mount Pleasant Square Georgian three-bed with self-contained apartment for sale for €1.25m

The owner of this Georgian home on the south side of Mount Pleasant Square will be sad to let go of “a fantastic house in an incredible location”. He bought the property in a semi-refurbished state in 2013 for €650,000 and added an extension to the rear.

The two-storey-over-basement property, which is Ber-exempt as a protected structure, now extends to 208sq m (2,238sq ft) of accommodation, and has three bedrooms along with a self-contained one-bedroom apartment at basement level.

Entrance Hall: the doors, stairs and handrail are all solid oak.

Upon approach, this home immediately impresses with its intact period fanlight over the front door. Once inside, crema marfil tiles blend beautifully with solid oak doors, skirting and architraves. The stairs and handrail are also solid oak – it’s quickly apparent on moving through the house that no expense has been spared on finishes.

The livingroom, which is to the left of the hall, is dual-aspect, and has lovely, wide, solid-wood flooring in oak and a gas inset stove. On the other side of the hall is the kitchen, which overlooks the square outside. The bespoke Bulthaup kitchen is sleek and contemporary, with polished stone countertops and Siemens appliances.

An open-plan dining area leads from the kitchen where sliding glass doors open on to an overhanging glazed balcony. The current owner secured planning permission in October 2016 for an extension along with this balcony but didn’t pursue this more significant element of the project. While the original permission lapsed in January of this year, it would be open to a purchaser to secure fresh approval from Dublin City Council should they wish to do so.

Upstairs, the bedrooms are modern, with built-in mirrored Sliderobes and again, the handsome oak flooring and finishes found downstairs are repeated. There are no en suites; instead, both bedrooms have access to a large Jack-and-Jill bathroom with a vast, standalone bath. Although this arrangement might not suit every buyer, the bathroom is certainly large enough to be reconfigured into two en suites.

There’s a further bedroom in the basement, and the aforementioned self-contained apartment. The apartment is ready for use as a rental but might need a cosmetic makeover if new owners plan to reincorporate it seamlessly into the main house.

There’s a south-facing courtyard to the rear of the property with access from the basement; it gets good sun during the day and is clad in concrete and cedar.

“When I bought, the standout for me was the location of the property: so central but also hidden away on a very peaceful part of the square, the owner says.

“I couldn’t pinpoint a nicer place to live. You’re in such close proximity to Ranelagh, town and the Luas line, but you’re also in a friendly neighbourhood that is so quiet, it will never be developed, that peace will never be lost.”

Number 51 Mount Pleasant Square is on the market with DNG seeking €1.25 million.