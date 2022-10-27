Spacious six-bed family home with spectacular Enniskerry views for €1.985m

Address : Beechwalk, Cookstown, Enniskerry, Co Wicklow Price : €1,985,000 Agent : Brady & McCarthy

View this property on MyHome.ie

Unless you’re the president, you’re not likely to spot many deer roaming through your back garden, but the owners of Beechwalk in Enniskerry often look out of their window to see one of the local ruminants wandering through the garden on its way up to the nearby Powerscourt House and Gardens. “They’ve been here a lot longer than we have,” say the owners, who bought Beechwalk in 1988. The sika deer, originally from Japan, were brought into the area in 1860 by Lord Powerscourt, and are abundant in this part of Co Wicklow.

Beechwalk sits on an acre of landscaped gardens

Beechwalk sits on “the best site in Enniskerry” on an acre of lush, landscaped gardens looking down the valley to the village, and with spectacular views out to Carrickgollogan and the Scalp, and southwesterly views out to the Dublin and Wicklow Mountains. Going up the hill from Enniskerry, you turn right to go into Powerscourt; a left turn brings you down towards the Summerhill House hotel, and Beechwalk is situated down a quiet laneway running parallel to the hotel’s driveway.

Beechwalk started life as a bungalow, but has since grown into its sylvan surroundings. The owners bought it new in 1988; then, in 2002, with the family growing, they redesigned and renovated it, adding another floor to make it into a spacious two-storey home.

Beechwalk is now a generous 288sq m (3,100sq ft) six-bedroomed home nestled in tranquil surrounds with mature trees, herbaceous borders, lawn, large patio and tree-lined gravel driveway with space for several cars to park.

READ MORE

Entrance hall

The sylvan theme is continued inside, with oak and maple hardwood Junkers flooring, and some rustic furniture and fittings anchoring the modern family home. The lovely, spacious entrance hall brings in the light via a glass entrance porch and skylights. The front lounge has a small but very effective Jotul wood-burning stove; two of the bedrooms are at ground-floor level, one with en suite, the other in use as a home office. The guest WC is done in lovely autumnal russet and gold colours, adding to the country idyll feel.

Rather than fight the gradient, the downstairs is split-level, following the slope of the valley. At the lower level, down three or four steps, is the cosy farmhouse-style kitchen-breakfast area, with tiled floor, granite countertop, a lovely green Aga and all your modern appliances.

Kitchen

The utility room has a handy Aga clothes drying rack; a pulley lifts the clothes up to the high ceiling, where they can catch the rising heat and dry quicker. There’s also a Neff oven and hob here, and a stainless steel sink.

A large dual-aspect dining-livingroom looks out on to the patio and gardens; the dormer roof slopes down from a good 14ft, mimicking that valley slope and allowing enough height for the owners to install a nice, tall Christmas tree every year, which of course they get from a local supplier. It also allows them to showcase an impressive Victorian pollard oak cabinet which has been the focal point of the room for many years.

Living and dining area

Living and dining area

There’s a feature black marble fireplace here too, and double doors leading out to the sizeable patio – a perfect setting for a summer country barbecue.

Home office

Upstairs, the landing runs the length of the house, with lovely views out over the valley; there are three fine double bedrooms at this level – with an en suite in the main bedroom – and a family bathroom.

Bedroom

Bedroom

Adding to the charm of Beechwalk is its proximity to the lovely village of Enniskerry, with its fine cafes, craft shops and restaurants, which is a 10-minute walk away. A path leads down from the back garden to the village – you might even meet a deer along the way. Powerscourt Estate is practically next door.

Rear view of the house

Garden and patio area

There’s easy access to the N11 and M50, and the number 44 bus goes from the village to Dublin city centre. It’s a short drive to Bray and Greystones to get the Dart to Dublin or the Aircoach to Dublin Airport. And, of course, the wonderful Wicklow Mountains are right outside your door.

Beechwalk in Cookstown, Enniskerry, Co Wicklow, with a C2 Ber rating, is on sale through Brady & McCarthy asking €1,985,000.