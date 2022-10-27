Mount Merrion detached four-bed with Finnish log extension on the market for €1.5m

Address : Callary Cottage, Mount Anville Road, Mount Merrion, Co Dublin Price : €1,500,000 Agent : Lisney Sothebys International Realty

This beautiful home, built in 1927, has character and charm. A cottage it may be called, but it’s a deceptive one, with a large Finnish log extension. Standing on almost a third of an acre, the four-bedroom detached house extends to 202 sq m (2,174 sq ft) and has a Ber of D1.

An attractive tiled porch leads to the reception hall with timber beams, a feature in most of the downstairs rooms. A lovely feature here is an open fireplace with a Liscannor hearth and an oak mantle. This fireplace is echoed in the sittingroom, which has a raised Liscannor hearth, brass inset, timber beams and high bookshelves.

The sittingroom opens on to a diningroom with box-bay window and tiled floors, which in turn leads into the stunning extension with kitchen, dining and living areas. This is where the owners spend most of their time and it’s obvious why, with high ceilings, roof lights and windows looking out to the garden with its beautiful planting.

Built 15 years ago, the extension houses a classic yet modern kitchen with Belfast sink, granite counters and a huge Aga, which the owner always wanted, as she grew up with one in her family home. Upping the “hygge” factor is a Jotul gas stove.

READ MORE

What made this house work for the owners, who are downsizing, was that all their living could be done on the ground floor, which has two bedrooms. There are two more bedrooms upstairs. These upstairs rooms have sloping eaves and window seats. One of them has an en suite.

The main bedroom has Spendlove cabinetry and an attractively tiled and roomy en suite. The second bedroom has a cast-iron fireplace, timber beams and there is a study with built-in custom cabinetry and French doors that open to the garden.

The extension at Callary Cottage

Kitchen extension

Livingroom

The garden will be one of the key selling points of this property. It has been tended with absolute care by the owners over the almost five decades they have lived here. Clever seating areas make the most of judicious planting, which produces bursts of colour throughout the year. A large cedarwood shed in a corner could be used as an extra office or studio, a teenage den or a children’s playhouse.

Main bedroom

Rear garden

The extension and rear garden

Running the length of the extension is a covered passage which served as utility, laundry room and storage. To the front of the house is a garage with a workbench, which would suit a DIY enthusiast, and there is ample extra storage behind the garage with sheds used for wood and could store plenty of bikes and golf clubs.

Callary Cottage is a fine family home in a superb location. The Deerpark, a 32-acre public park is 200m away, while the Rise with its quality shops and the renowned Michael’s restaurant, Union Cafe, are all in proximity. Callary Cottage is on the market with Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty seeking €1.5 million.