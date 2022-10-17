Looking for a home in Kerry? Try this €99k three-bed fixer-upper or this transformed period home for €575k

Home to the 2022 All-Ireland football champions, Co Kerry is also having its day in the sun when it comes to property demand, with first-time buyers and those relocating from the UK and Irish cities looking to lay down roots in the Kingdom. However, like elsewhere in the country, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, according to Billy Hennigan of Hennigan Auctioneers in Killarney.

“There’s a scarcity of new properties and new developments around the €300,000-€350,000 price range,” he says. “A lot of first-time buyers have entered the market in the last 12 or 18 months but they’re finding it hard to get suitable properties in this kind of price range.”

Regarding international buyers drawn to Kerry’s breathtaking scenery, Hennigan says he has noticed more people coming from the UK and further afield, looking to relocate or to find a bolt-hole where they can spend a few months of the year.

“And with the arrival of better broadband down here,” he adds, “people are remote working from Kerry who previously might have worked in Dublin and Cork — especially younger couples. They are finding better affordability down here as opposed to the rents in Dublin.”

READ MORE

The Cottage, Tieraclea Lower

Three-bed

The Cottage, Tieraclea Lower, Tarbert

This three-bed, two-bathroom property in the waterside town of Tarbert retains its old cottage facade, with a long extension extending into the back garden. The B-rated property has been recently renovated to an excellent finish, with the original stone wall retained in some of the rooms. The contemporary living/kitchen/diningroom, with its vaulted ceilings and large windows that flood it with natural light, is the highlight of the home. The house, extending to 163 sq m (1,755 sq ft), is in turnkey condition, with two brand-new bathrooms, one with a bath, and a wooden cabin with French doors leading out to the patio area at the side of the house.

Tarbert is a picturesque town on the Shannon estuary, with access to the beautiful Clare coast via ferry. There are primary and secondary schools close by, as well as bars and shops less than a 10-minute walk away. The Cottage is for sale through Sherry FitzGerald Stack, seeking €259,000.

The Old Presbytery

Four-bed

The Old Presbytery, Milleens, Bonane, Kenmare

Set on 1.37 hectares (3.4 acres), this detached four-bedroom period home in the village of Bonane has been transformed into a modern family home in turnkey condition. This home, extending to 190 sq m (2,045 sq ft), was thoughtfully renovated by its current owners, retaining original features, such as the reception room floors, coving and the main staircase. The kitchen has shaker units, a centre island and an integrated dining area. New windows and doors have been installed, bringing the Ber rating up to a C3. There are four bedrooms upstairs, two of which have en suite shower rooms, as well as a family bathroom with a shower and bath.

The garden surrounding the house offers a mix of large lawns and patio areas. There is also a wooded area with walkways behind the house. This home offers a tranquil countryside setting while also being located just 10 minutes from Kenmare town, with its restaurants, bars and shops. The Old Presbytery is on the market through Engel & Voelkers, seeking €575,000.

2 Clonalour Close

Downsizer

2 Clonalour Close, Tralee, Kerry

This two-bedroom C-rated duplex in Tralee is an attractive option for a buyer looking to downsize and live close to the town’s amenities. The open-plan living/dining area is on the ground floor with a small kitchen to the front of the house. Upstairs there are two double bedrooms and a family bathroom.

This property, extending to 75 sq m (807 sq ft), is located in a private development, with well-maintained communal gardens, and is within walking distance of the town centre and the Tralee-Fenit greenway. It is also just a seven-minute drive from University Hospital Kerry. This property is on the market through Tommy Carmody’s Property House, seeking €169,000.

8 Killarney Country Club

Buy-to-let

8 Killarney Country Club, Faha, Killarney

This charming two-bedroom property may interest an investor looking to capitalise on Killarney’s long-standing popularity with tourists. Situated in a development with an on-site bar and restaurant, this property, extending to 98 sq m (1,054 sq ft), is currently occupied by a family but would be equally suited to being rented out as a holiday home. The property has been refurbished and attic insulation and new windows have been added, boosting the Ber rating to C3.

This property is in a great location, a 20-minute drive to the popular Inch beach, and 10 minutes from Killarney’s vibrant town centre, and is on the market through William Hennigan Auctioneers, seeking €230,000.

Ballybunion holiday home

Holiday home

17 Ballybunion Holiday Village, Ballybunion

This three-bedroom dormer bungalow in the popular seaside town of Ballybunion is located in a development purpose built for holiday goers. It has a kitchen/diner which opens up to the living area through double doors. The property, extending to 110 sq m (1,184 sq ft), has a fenced-off patio and communal lawn at the back, a utility room and two bathrooms. New owners may want to give the place a cosmetic refresh for a more contemporary feel.

This property is in an ideal location for those who want to make the most of all Ballybunion has to offer, with the golf course across the way and the beach and town centre within walking distance. Number 17, with a D2 Ber rating, is on the market through Dillon Prendiville Auctioneers, seeking €249,000.

Brosna West

Fixer-upper

Brosna West, Brosna, Kerry

This handsome three-bedroom detached house in Brosna will require a complete renovation of its interior by an imaginative buyer. This property, extending to 78 sq m (840 sq ft), is already connected to water as well as fibre broadband, and it has double-glazed windows. It is set on an elevated site of about 0.2 hectares (0.5 acres), with views of the surrounding countryside.

This house, with a G Ber rating, is located a 15-minute walk away from Brosna village, with the market towns of Abbeyfeale and Castleisland also close by. It is currently on the market through DNG Declan Woulfe, seeking €99,000.