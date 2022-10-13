Bright city home with community vibe in Portobello for €750,000

Address : 1a Longwood Avenue, Portobello, Dublin 8 Price : €750,000 Agent : Mullery O'Gara

The first thing that hits you when you step into this three-bed end-of-terrace house in Portobello is the light. It’s everywhere. From the bright hallway into the large open-plan kitchen/dining/living area, and up to the wide landing with its work-from-home space and into the three neat, sparsely furnished bedrooms, the house is filled with the luminous stuff.

And just to make sure the light reaches every corner of the house, the dominant colour is a cotton-fresh white, right down to the timber floors upstairs. The house is fully insulated, all the windows are double-glazed, and there is underfloor heating, so it will stay cosy and warm. It is also energy efficient, with an impressive Ber rating of B2. Recessed lighting and shadow gapping add to the high-end feel of the interiors.

The owners of 1A Longwood Avenue completely refurbished the house in 2017, paying close attention to the materials and craftsmanship used throughout the house. The design by award-winning architects Studio Red combines style, luxury and good taste with functionality and comfort. Every inch of this 87.8 sq m (945 sq ft) home has been cleverly used, making it a perfect base near the city for young professionals or a couple starting a family.

Having pretty much the entire downstairs as the main kitchen/dining/living area really makes sense, delivering a space where the family can spend time together cooking, dining, watching TV, relaxing or socialising. There’s a downstairs WC neatly tucked away in a corner, and lots of built-in storage and shelving for books and ornaments. The custom-built kitchen has a movable island unit, and large sliding doors lead out to a private, south-facing courtyard, with garden plants and a bespoke garden shed, providing added storage space. A side entrance leads on to the street.

On the wide landing is a clever use of space: a neatly recessed study/work-from-home unit with potted plants around it giving the space a relaxed atmosphere. The bright timber floors give a light and airy feel to the upstairs and the bedrooms are simple and uncluttered, with cast-iron bedframes. There is a storage cupboard on this floor and the main bedroom has wardrobe space along one wall. Three Velux skylights bring in more light from outside — as if you needed any more.

If you love the taste of city life combined with a small community vibe, then Portobello is the place to land, with plenty of trendy eateries and drinkeries. You can walk out the door, set the monitored alarm, and be at Stephen’s Green and Grafton Street in 15 minutes.

You’re perfectly positioned for lovely walks along the banks of the Grand Canal, and just around the corner from the so-called Camden Quarter. The Harcourt Street Luas stop is nearby, and lots of bus routes along the South Circular Road.

Number 1A Longwood Avenue, Portobello, is on the market through Mullery O’Gara Estate Agents, with a €750,000 asking price.