Rathmines mews offers energy-efficient living in a prime location for €1.25m

Address : 66 Grosvenor Lane, Rathmines, Dublin 6 Price : €1,250,000 Agent : DNG Trenure

Behind an electric wooden gate on this quiet lane off Leinster Road in the heart of Rathmines lies a turnkey home with every inch accounted for and made to work. The highest attention has also been given to spec and energy requirements; it has an impressive A3 Ber rating. This smart, split-level mews offers energy-efficient living in a convenient location.

In 2016, when the owner bought the site, the previous mews house was derelict, and the new build, with Garrett O’Neill as architect, took a year to complete.

The interesting part of this compact home, which manages to incorporate four bedrooms and good living space on what was a tiny site, was the decision to dig down at the back, and from there the house rises, providing 180 sq m (1,937 sq ft) of beautifully finished living space over three levels.

LED lighting is installed throughout the house, the heating system is an air-to-water pump, and as well as all the windows being double-glazed, the roof lights are triple-glazed, stopping any loss of heat.

The long hall has attractive limestone tiles, and a bathroom and livingroom lead off it; the livingroom benefits from large sliding glass doors that flood the room with light.

At the end of the hall, a short flight of stairs descends to the kitchen and open-plan living area, with a smart Italian Euromobil kitchen. The stairs are solid oak and all wooden floors throughout the mews are semi-solid oak.

The kitchen has a large centre island, marble splashbacks and whisper-quiet A-rated appliances. Pop-up powerpoints are built into the kitchen island with USB connections, proving thought has gone into the design and function of this home.

Marble counters and splashbacks extend to the units in the utility at the end of the kitchen. At the other end of the room is a living space, where the current owners have had many gatherings and great parties, with floor-to-ceiling windows that open up on to the south-facing garden, and a large skylight throws light abundantly into this space.

Because the garden was part of the excavations for the mews build, it is essentially a sunken sun trap, wrapped in granite and wood — a great place for relaxing in the evening.

None of the three bedrooms on the first floor are en suite but there is a large family bathroom. Both bathrooms, on this level and upstairs in the main bedroom, are wet rooms. The smallest bedroom to the front would be great as a home office if required. The main bedroom on the top floor is a self-contained suite with a spacious en suite and a handcrafted dressingroom, also good-sized.

Number 66 Grosvenor Lane offers the perfect blend of privacy close to the city and has off-street parking behind its electric gates.

Rathmines village is a quick five minute walk from the property, the city centre is also within easy walking distance and good schools in the area are plentiful. Nearby parks include Belgrave Square and Palmerston Park. On the market through DNG Terenure now that the owner has moved overseas, the asking price for this property is €1.25 million.