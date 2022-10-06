Stunning home with birdie’s eye view of Killeen Castle golf course for €1.95m

Address : 16 The Oakwood, Killeen Castle, Dunsany, Co Meath Price : €1,950,000 Agent : Loman Dempsey Property Consultants and Savills Country

Killeen Castle, in Dunsany, Co Meath, was one of a string of defensive fortresses built by Hugh de Lacy in the 12th Century.

It became the seat of the Earls of Fingal, the Plunketts, in 1405 and remained in the family until 1951, when it was sold and run as a stud farm.

Bought in 1997 by developer Joe O’Reilly’s Castlethorn Construction, it is now am exclusive golf resort (with a Jack Nicklaus-designed “short-game” course), which hosted the Solheim Cup in 2011.

It also has a Dave Pelz golf school on the grounds, which attracts golfers from all over Europe hoping to learn from the man who helped Phil Mickelson win his first Masters.

Number 16, the Oakwood, extending to 1,064sq m (11,450 sq ft) over three storeys, is one of a set of stunning homes scattered throughout the estate.

16 The Oakwood is one one of a set of stunning houses scattered throughout the estate

Entrence and spacious hallway

A glass box encases the stairs leading to the basement and up to the first floor and attic

This property has five bedrooms, with a converted attic that could be used as another bedroom or a den. A buyer who would like to live overlooking a fairway now has the chance to acquire the original show house, built in 2006, which has an impressive Ber of B3.

With a heavy emphasis on glass, steel and concrete, this could feel like a hard-edged masculine retreat, but the interior spaces are softened and the size of the house mitigated by the interior sliding screen doors between all the living spaces on the ground floor.

The rear and entrance to the house is over two storeys but the front elevation is a three-storey expanse of glass, terraces and balconies, west-facing and overlooking the eighth hole. Entering the house into a hall with a soaring atrium, a glass box encases the stairs leading to the basement and up to the first floor and attic.

Down in the light-filled basement there is a swimming pool and gym, with changing rooms, a sauna and a steam room. This fitness suite will be appealing even in the depths of winter, and you can always collect a reward from the wine cellar on your way back upstairs.

Living room

Dining area

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Commanding the best views over the greens are a suite of living areas, a TV room, a dining area and another more formal livingroom.

The kitchen is a vast separate space with a dining area and doors opening on to a south-facing balcony. There is a home cinema and study on this floor, as well as a cloakroom and a utility room.

The heavy investment in interiors this house received (north of €1 million) proves good design is timeless; for a house that was fitted out more than 15 years ago, everything still looks very much up to date, and all furniture is included in the sale.

Bathroom

Bedroom

Study

Swimming pool

Upstairs, the luxurious design extends to the bedrooms, all of which are en suite, and three have balconies. The principal suite has two balconies and a terrific bathroom with a stand-alone marble bath on a plinth, ideal for melting away the aches after a strenuous 18 holes.

Killeen Castle offers quick access to the M3 motorway and to Dublin Airport. Dunshaughlin is the nearest town, with bus connections to Castleknock College and Mount Sackville. A home likely to appeal to a keen golfer, it’s hard to imagine a better 19th hole.

Number 16 the Oakwood is on the market through joint agents Loman Dempsey Property Consultants and Savills Country, seeking €1.95 million.